Diddy Teases The Weeknd’s Final Collaboration

Diddy is gearing up to release The Love Album very soon. It is going to be coming out on September 15th, and fans are very excited to see what kind of direction the legend will go. Overall, you can expect some truly special features on this album. After all, Diddy is a legend whom many throughout the music industry would want to work with. At this point in his career, he can pretty well get anyone he wants to come on board. Even if that person is looking to enter a new era of not just their career, but their life as well.

As it turns out, one of the biggest features on the new Diddy album will come from none other than The Weeknd. The Weeknd has stated that he only has one more collaboration on the way. After that, he will be changing his stage name and plans to only make his own music. Overall, fans are interested in this new era. However, Puff is just happy that he gets the final Weeknd feature ever. In the tweet below, you can hear a snippet of this Weeknd verse, from a song called “Another One Of Me.”

Diddy x The Weeknd

IT’S OFFICIAL @THEWEEKND’S LAST COLLAB OF HIS CAREER WILL BE ON….

THE LOVE ALBUM :

OFF THE GRID!



“ANOTHER ONE OF ME.”

SEPTEMBER 15TH



WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA ❤️ #THELOVEALBUM #OTG pic.twitter.com/PYYPQtoBDs — LOVE (@Diddy) August 30, 2023

The track is sounding good so far, and in about two weeks from now, we will be able to hear it in all of its glory. The Weeknd has been very adamant about this new era of his career. Essentially, he just wants to kill off his alter ego. What that means for his sound, remains to be seen. “I’m going through a cathartic path right now. It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter,” he said to W magazine. “I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn.”

Let us know how you feel about this latest snippet, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to keep you informed of the biggest releases from the biggest artists.

