“The Idol” From The Weeknd Officially Canceled By HBO After One Season

Well, that’s the end of Jocelyn and Tedros.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
“The Idol” From The Weeknd Officially Canceled By HBO After One Season

The Weeknd’s HBO series with “Euphoria” head Sam Levinson this year, “The Idol,” was certainly an event. It was far from a beloved, perfect, and praised one, but it was still one of the most dominant and divisive cultural conversations of 2023 so far. Amid criticisms of the show’s quality itself, its themes and graphic depictions of them, and reports on the series’ behind the scenes wrongdoing and chaos, there was a lot to unpack and pick apart with the story of Jocelyn and Tedros. Rumors already spread that HBO wouldn’t renew it for another run, bolstered by its conclusion that came an episode early. Now, we officially know that “The Idol” is over.

“‘The Idol’ was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response,” a network representative reportedly stated to The Hollywood Reporter. “After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work.” While this news isn’t exactly surprising, it’s also quite sad to see this potential go to waste, regardless of whether you liked it or not.

Read More: Selena Gomez Claims Her Life Is The Inspiration For Jocelyn In “The Idol”

“The Idol” Is No More

Furthermore, The Weeknd’s spoken out a lot about this negative reception to the show and defended their original vision for it, however misguided or poorly executed. “My goal was for people to feel that way when they watch it, you know, and that they’ll reassess (fame),” he told Variety in an interview. “It’s almost educational that this is what comes with being incredibly famous. You’re surrounded by people who you’re not sure what their true intentions are, even if it seems like they’re good. You just never know. I’ve been very fortunate to have people around me that I’ve known almost my entire life, which is important and is a gift.”

“I’m loving it,” the Canadian star told GQ of the divisive fan reception. “It’s definitely shaken up the culture for sure. We knew we were making something dark and controversial but true to what we want to say.” Let us know what you thought of “The Idol” and how you feel about its cancellation down in the comments below. Also, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on The Weeknd.

Read More: The Weeknd Reacts To “The Idol” Viewer Saying They Can’t Listen To His Music Anymore

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.