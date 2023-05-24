TV shows
- TVIce-T Advocates For On-Screen Romance In "Law & Order: SVU"Ice-T gives fans a behind the scenes glimpse.By Tallie Spencer
- TVLudacris Announces TV Show Based On His Career, "Insecure" Producer JoinsLuda's early days as a radio DJ will reportedly take center stage in his half-hour-per-episode dramedy developing for BET Plus.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music50 Cent Unleashes Teaser for "BMF" Season 3 And Fans Are HypedSeason 3 is coming soon!By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureSaweetie Hints At Upcoming Acting RoleWhile she didn't name the show, she did drop some of her lyrics as a hint.By Ben Mock
- TVDaBaby Wants To Act Alongside 50 Cent SomedayWill DaBaby hit the silver screen? By Zachary Horvath
- TVJayson Tatum Trolls Kevin Hart By Having Him Wear His Son's Custom Celtics Jersey: Watch"Shouts out to Deuce, thank you," Kevin Hart said. By Zachary Horvath
- TV"Girlfriends" Premiered 23 Years Ago: Where Are The Stars Now?Joan, Maya, Lynn, Toni, and William have enjoyed success since wrapping up 15 years ago.By Demi Phillips
- TV"The Idol" From The Weeknd Officially Canceled By HBO After One SeasonWell, that's the end of Jocelyn and Tedros.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVDrake Teases "Final Chapter" Of Netflix's "Top Boy"The series is scheduled to return later this fall. By Alexis Oatman
- TV"Big Brother" Contestant Removed For Using N-WordThe contestant was immediately removed from the house, according to reports. By Alexis Oatman
- TV50 Cent Dishes On New Eminem "8 Mile" Series50 Cent says the new series is going to be "huge."By Caroline Fisher
- TVDonald Glover Releases Teaser For "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" TV ShowDonald Glover will star in the remake of a classic story.By Jake Lyda
- TVRyan Seacrest To Host "Wheel Of Fortune"The famous game show has a new host.By Alexander Cole
- TVLil Dicky Dropping "Dave" Soundtrack After Eight-Year HiatusLil Dicky's been more Dave than rapper recently. That is, until now.By Jake Lyda
- TVKanye West's Shut-Down TV Show Pilot Surfaces OnlineYe apparently wanted to make a hybrid of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Entourage."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBig Boi Set To Host New Hulu Show "Big RV Remix"Check out Big Boi's new take on Pimp My Ride.By Lavender Alexandria
- TVLL Cool J Makes Surprise Appearance On "NCIS: Hawaii"The rapper and actor spent ten years on "NCIS: Los Angeles" before crossing over.By Noah Grant