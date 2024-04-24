Cardi B Reveals Her Controversial Theory About Sexual Orientation

Cardi B is known for going on IG Live and speaking her mind about a myriad of topics. Although sometimes she can be controversial, she has enough fans that the opinions throughout her comments section will be varied. Overall, she has no problem starting a dialogue, even if it might mean getting some hate for a while. Regardless, there are times when Cardi is motivated to speak up because of the media she is consuming. For instance, the artist was recently watching the new show Baby Reindeer, and it sparked an idea in her mind.

As she explains in the video below, the show depicts a man who was raped by another guy. Following this event, the man starts to come to terms with the fact that he is gay. Subsequently, this got Cardi B thinking about sexual orientation and how it all works. In her eyes, sexual orientation is not a one size fits all type of concept. Instead, some people are born gay, while others might realize they are gay following a traumatic event. While most believe some humans are simply born gay, Cardi B believes it can really be case by case.

Cardi B Speaks After Watching Baby Reindeer

This sparked a conversation online, with fans engaging in dialogue on all ends of the spectrum. Some agree with Cardi, while others vehemently disagree but for entirely different reasons. Regardless, there is no doubt that Cardi knows how to spark a dialogue, regardless of how controversial it might be.

Let us know what you think of these comments made by Cardi B, down below. Do you agree with her theory on this? Or do you believe in something different? This is a controversial topic for some, so please be respectful. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

