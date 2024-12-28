Doechii Teases Her "Denial Is A River Show" Further With Hilarious Slap-Filled Preview

2024 has been a great year for Florida rising superstar, Doechii. However, 2025 will certainly be one to keep an eye on. This could be where she takes that next leap and jumps even closer to being the lead femcee for years to come. Alligator Bites Never Heal is definitely going to be a tough project to beat, but it's not impossible. We think she gave herself enough room to make improvements and build upon her nasty boom-bap sound. Listeners also got a deeper look at her versatility as a singer and melodic femcee. Hopefully, we really do get her debut album in 2025 that she's promising, and we can see just how much better she can be.
But in the meantime, we got something more concrete to look forward to from the Swamp Princess. On January 2, the TDE signee will be dropping a project called the "Denial Is A River Show." It's based on the title of her wildly entertaining track of the same name, and we are still left in the dark to some degree on what it is. It could very well be a program of sorts and it's going to premiere on January 2 assumedly on YouTube.
Read More: Pleasure P Claims To Have Written Lil Wayne's "Lollipop" But Has Received No Type Of Credit
Doechii Isn't To Be Played With
It could also be a music video for the song, or others are speculating that all of the guests in the teaser are album features. Speaking of those co-stars, they include the likes of ScHoolboy Q, SiR, Earl Sweatshirt, Teezo Touchdown, Baby Tate, and more. Regardless of what it will be, we are extremely invested as we now have a second trailer for it. Prior to today, Doechii shared the Family Matters-inspired teaser highlighting all of its said stars with the sitcom's original theme song.
This one though gives fans a glimpse into what we can actually expect to see in it. It's just over a minute long and it's a snippet of a scene. Zack Fox, Sweatshirt aka Brad Pitt, and who appears to be Rickey Thompson. They are seen dancing in a circle together when Doechii makes her grand entrance and tries to talk to Zack. He doesn't pay attention to her and it causes to slap everyone across the face, including others who weren't even in the first shot. It's another hilarious preview and we cannot wait for next week.