Doechii Teases Potential Music Video For "Denial Is A River" With A "Family Matters" Twist

Members of TDE and more are going to appear on this "show" of hers.

There's not much else we can say about the year that Doechii is having. One of TDE's brightest stars, the Swamp Princess has certainly earned that nickname in 2024. After breaking into the mainstream briefly with "What It Is" last year, not many were sure of where she could go from there. However, after a few spot singles and loosies getting more explorative, people began to pay closer attention. Then, in August of this year she went to make a serious statement that she was here to stay. That being her debut mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal. Regardless of the majority of the tracks having such short runtimes, her emotional and stylistic ranges were something to behold.

It almost felt like this was her true introduction to everyone and it's one that's going to stick with us for years to come. On top of praise from the more casual listeners, critics have fallen in love with her potential and current talent. It's up for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance in part due to "NISSAN ALTIMA." Additionally, she's a nominee for Best New Artist and Remixed Recording. Now, it's a matter of Doechii following up on this run with a debut album that's even better or on par with her mixtape.

Doechii's Creative Excellence Continues

Concerts, music videos, and features will also play a role too, and at the start of 2025, it looks like we will be treated to one of those things. According to Uproxx, Doechii shared an interesting teaser trailer to her social media called, "Denial Is A River Show." It's of course a direct correlation to her incredible track of the same name and it looks to be a music video.