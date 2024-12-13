Kendrick Lamar & SZA Highlight Yet Another Successful TDE Holiday Concert & Toy Drive

Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Doechii, and many more headlined a sensational event for a great cause.

Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) took over Nickerson Gardens in Watts for their 11th annual holiday concert and toy drive on Thursday, December 12. And this year was bigger than ever. Celebrating 20 years in the game, the label that gave us Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and more, brought holiday vibes and hip-hop greatness to the heart of Los Angeles. Day one of the two-day event was all about the music. Fans rolled in deep, packing the Nickerson Gardens Public Housing Projects to catch live performances from TDE’s stacked roster. HotNewHipHop was in attendance to capture all the action of the highly-anticipated concert.

The TDE label, founded by Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, who grew up in Nickerson Gardens alongside Jay Rock, has always been about more than music. Thus, entry to the concert came with a simple ask: bring an unwrapped toy, new clothes, or shoes to support families in need. Furthermore, this tradition has become a cornerstone for TDE, showing their dedication to uplifting the community they came from. The line to enter the concert stretched around the block, with excited attendees holding their toy donations, eager to gain admission. Thousands of attendees gathered and waited to experience a night filled with music from TDE’s stellar roster and a few surprise guests.

SiR Sets The Tone With Soulful Hits

Isaiah Rashad Had The Bass Blasting

Isaiah Rashad delivered a bass-heavy set that pulsed through the crowd, making the energy quite literally almost tangible. Opening up with one of his hit songs "Wats Wrong," the Chattanooga rapper gave fans a set filled with his signature smooth flow and reflective lyrics. He also performed his collab song with SiR, "Karma," while the two were on stage together. Isaiah’s ability to command the stage while staying true to his introspective style showcased why he remains a fan favorite within the TDE roster.

SZA Steals The Spotlight

When SZA stepped on stage, the crowd erupted in cheers. As one of the label’s biggest stars, her presence alone was enough to send fans into a frenzy. She came out in a furry pink coat and delivered an unforgettable set. She performed hits from her critically acclaimed album SOS, including "Snooze," and "Kill Bill." Her voice floated effortlessly over the night's cloudy sky, creating an almost ethereal atmosphere as the audience sang every lyric back to her. SZA’s ability to connect with her fans was undeniable, and her performance was one of the night’s standout moments.

However, the ultimate moment of the night came when Kendrick Lamar hit the stage. "Are you ready to see Kendrick Lamar?" SZA asked the crowd before introducing him on stage. True to her word, there was no drawn-out wait—he appeared moments later, delivering on the excitement she had built up.

Kendrick Lamar Performs "Humble"

The moment everyone had waited for arrived when Kendrick Lamar took the stage. The Compton legend, known for his rare public appearances, delivered a performance that had the entire crowd locked in. With the buzz surrounding his recently released and well-received album GNX, along with the announcement of his upcoming tour, anticipation was high as fans eagerly waited to see which tracks he’d bring to the stage. His set included fan favorites like "HUMBLE." and "squabble up," two high-energy tracks that the audience rapped along to word for word. In a powerful display of community and connection, Kendrick invited local kids to join him on stage during "squabble up." The sight of children standing beside one of hip-hop’s greatest icons was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of the event: unity, celebration, and giving back.

TDE’s Ab-Soul joined Kendrick on stage for "Squabble Up," sparking excitement among fans who began speculating about a potential Black Hippy reunion—a group that also includes Jay Rock and ScHoolboy Q. The collaboration brought an added layer of nostalgia and significance to the track, which pays homage to West Coast culture and Los Angeles in particular. From its distinctive slang and dance moves to the visuals in the "squabble up" music video, the song stands out as a celebration of L.A.’s vibrant identity.

Surprise Appearance From GloRilla

Just when fans thought the night couldn’t get any better, GloRilla came out as a surprise performer. She performed her hit "TGIF" to roaring applause. She also debuted a new orange, tiger-striped hairstyle. Her presence added a fresh and unexpected twist to the night, proving TDE’s ability to deliver unforgettable surprises.

Doechii Closes Out The Night With "Nissan Altima"

After an incredible series of performances, TDE’s own Doechii brought the evening to a triumphant close. She, of course, performed one of her crowd pleasers, "Nissan Altima." Her high-energy delivery and commanding stage presence truly kept the crowd hyped until the very last moment. Doechii’s dynamic performance served as the perfect finale, ensuring that the night ended on a high note. Notably, the only TDE artist who didn't perform was ScHoolboy Q, for reasons unknown.

From Kendrick’s iconic set to GloRilla’s surprise appearance and Doechii’s show-stopping closing act, the TDE holiday concert was a perfect blend of community, nostalgia, and hip-hop excellence. Moreover, the evening proved to be about giving back to the community. Day two of the community giveback takes place on Friday, December 13 at the same location.