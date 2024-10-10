Isaiah Rashad Hints That He Finished His Next Album Amid Social Media Fanfare

Finally!

Fans have been waiting for a new Isaiah Rashad album since 2021's The House Is Burning, and it looks like we might be right around the corner with it. Moreover, NFR Podcast recently posted an alleged text message from him in which he talks about wrapping up the process for his fourth LP. "S**t crazy [unamused face emoji]," the TDE rapper expressed. "Like I’m tryna finish strong so I’m finishing strong type s**t. Really proud of the production. Really proud of the words this round." While this doesn't outright confirm that he finished the album, it does suggest that he's almost done with it, or at least is in its final stages.

Of course, this isn't the only recent update that Isaiah Rashad has offered about his next studio record. Back in May, he shared with concert-goers for his Cilvia Demo 10th anniversary trek that it will probably drop this year, and as the window for that closes, fans were very excited to get this alleged text message update. "I might change the title of it but I’m working on my fourth project,” Zay expressed in Dallas. “I don’t know, like, probably later on this year. Most likely."

Isaiah Rashad Suggests He's Finishing His Next Album

As for what caused the gap between this new album and The House Is Burning, we have no idea. But it's shorter than THIB's distance from 2016's The Sun's Tirade, whose space was due to a rehab stint. "I was doing whatever I could to escape," he told The FADER back in 2021. "I admittedly liked the feeling of being numb. Everything that ain’t good for me. Being out in L.A. without anything anchoring me down f***ed me up. You can float off out here. You can get lost in this b***h. I was going through some petty tortured s**t: from rehab to going all the way f***ing broke. Instead of leaping buildings, I was just like, ‘Nah, I’m going to just stay in the crib.’ The responsibility was just too scary."