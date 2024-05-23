Isaiah Rashad Announces That His New Album Will “Probably” Drop This Year

It's been a while since Isaiah Rashad fans have heard a new full-length project from the Chattanooga-born performer. His last album, The House Is Burning, arrived nearly four years ago in 2021. Since then, he's been on a bit of a break from releasing solo music, though he has appeared on various other artists' projects in recent months.

Fortunately for fans, however, it looks like he has a new project on the way. During a recent show, he announced that he's got something in the works. According to him, it will "most likely" drop later this year, though he didn't confirm an official release date. He said that the title is still up in the air too, but either way, fans can't wait.

Isaiah Rashad's New Project Will "Most Likely" Arrive This Year

This isn't the first time fans have heard mumblings of a new Isaiah Rashad album dropping this year, however. Back in February, a list of Top Dawg Entertainment artists planning to release projects in 2024 surfaced online, and Rashad was on the list. Both ScHoolboy Q and SiR were also listed, and have already dropped this year. Only time will tell who could be next, though if the list proves to be correct, it'll be a major year for the label regardless.

Rashad's exciting announcement isn't the only thing to get a crowd hyped at one of his recent shows, however. Earlier today, a clip of him closing out a performance by playing Kendrick Lamar's iconic Drake diss "Not Like Us" also surfaced online. As expected, his audience went wild, dancing and rhyming along to the track. What do you think of Isaiah Rashad announcing that he has a new project in the works dropping later this year during one of his recent shows? Are you looking forward to finally hearing it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

