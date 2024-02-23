SiR & Isaiah Rashad Come Face To Face With Their Problems On "Karma"

Top Dawg Entertainment's SiR is one of the many labelmates to be dropping an album at some point in 2024. There is now a date that is floating around the internet at the moment for Heavy. The LP is slated for a March 22 release and we could not be more excited for it. He has always been an impressive talent, even with being on one of the most diverse hip-hop labels in the game. But SiR just keeps getting better and better, especially on "Karma."

According to Genius, SiR's "Karma" is now the fifth single from his fourth full-length. The supposed first three dropped back in 2022 with "Satisfaction," "Life Is Good" with Scribz Riley, and "Nothing Even Matters." Then, last month, the Inglewood, Californian put out a song that was pretty different from his usual melodic sound. "No Evil," saw him take neo-soul and mix it with hip-hop, making it one of his most powerful performances.

Read More: Tiffany Haddish Posts Footage From Israel Trip, Fans Accuse Of Her Being On A "Propaganda Tour"

Listen To "Karma" By SiR & Isaiah Rashad

On "Karma," SiR teams up with a fellow TDE signee Isaiah Rashad. Both of these tracks share some similar themes of self-reflection. However, this one above is about dealing with your actions and how to handle the consequences of them. SiR taps back into his more familiar style but it sounds great, especially with the pulsing piano keys and kick drums. The writing and melodies that each artist brings to the table are truly captivating, catchy, and chill.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Karma," by SiR and Isaiah Rashad? Is this the stronger of the two recent songs, why or why not? Who had the stronger performance? Does this get you more excited for the release of Heavy? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding SiR and Isaiah Rashad. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Full clip on my mental, too official for your mixtape

I could paint a picture so wavy the boat bends

But lately, I been burning the candle at both ends

I remember a time when we would enjoy the breeze

Wasn’t so concerned with whether the weather was getting better

But one day, I was surprised to discover all eyes on me

Read More: Kanye West And Tucker Carlson Interview Leaker Gets Indicted On 14 Charges