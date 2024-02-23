Kanye West And Tucker Carlson Interview Leaker Gets Indicted On 14 Charges

Back in 2022, Kanye West spent months making appearances on numerous talk shows where he was allowed to spout antisemitic conspiracies. One of those interviews was with Tucker Carlson, who was occupying the main slot on Fox News at the time. A segment did air where the pair had a conversation about West's beliefs and some of the pushback he's received for expressing them. But not everything they recorded during their time together made it onto the on air version of the interview.

Shorty after the interview aired the parts that didn't make it to broadcast leaked online. The clips were a particularly bad look for both West and Carlson and it made sense why they were cut in the first place. But recently, a journalist who was involved with the leaking of the videos in the first place was indicted on numerous charges reportedly stemming from the leak. Tim Burke is a journalist in Tampa whose house was recently raided by the FBI. Following the raid he was hit with numerous counts of accessing a computer without permission and intercepting electronic communications. The Tampa Bay Times confirmed that the arrest stemmed from the West interview leak. Check out one of the most viral clips from the original interview below.

Man Who Leaked Kanye West's Tucker Carlson Interview Arrested

Kanye West is currently in Italy for a pair of listening parties. He released his new album VULTURES 1 with Ty Dolla $ign earlier this month. The project faced numerous delays but eventually arrived in full. Subsequently it sold enough copies to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 in its first week. That was in spire of the album being blasted by most of the critics who covered it.

What do you think of the man who leaked the unaired material from Kanye West and Tucker Carlson's interview being indicted? Do you think he was right to release the cut material to the public? Let us know in the comment section below.

