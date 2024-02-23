Kanye West Ran Up On By Fan During "Vultures" Listening Party, Ty Dolla Sign Springs Into Action

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign have been doing everything they can to promote their brand-new album, Vultures. Overall, the first volume has been a massive success. Subsequently, they are looking to drop the second volume on March 8th and volume three on April 5th. However, no one knows for sure if these projects will actually be on time. After all, Ye has been known to delay things from time to time. Luckily, the abundance of listening parties suggests that the album is, indeed, on the way.

Recently, Kanye found himself in Italy for a new Vultures listening party. Ye and Ty Dolla Sign were out in the country with some of their friends. They even took in a soccer match. Last night, they hosted the official listening party where songs from the upcoming two volumes were played. Overall, the night was a huge success and the fans were loving it. However, there was a security breach at one point, as you can see below. In the video, a fan jumps the barrier and rushes onto the ground level where he approaches Kanye.

Kanye West Is A Popular Man

Ye immediately dodges the fan while Ty Dolla Sign springs into action. He was able to grab hold of the intruder and kept him there until the security were able to move in. It was a pretty wild scene, but that is the kind of thing you can expect at a Ye show these days. It's uncertain as to what the fan's intentions were. He could have either been looking to hurt Ye or he was simply just trying to get close to his idol. For now, there is very little information on what went down.

