Bianca Censori Debuts Bold Hairstyle And Films Kanye West Adoringly At "Vultures" Listening Event In Italy

Bianca Censori and Kanye West have become a power couple of sorts as of late. Overall, the two have been married for about a year. Moreover, they have gone on numerous adventures together and constantly seem to be joined at the hip. For instance, they were recently together in Italy as Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign were hosting a Vultures listening event. This listening event was done with the purpose of showing off tracks from the second and third volumes. As you can imagine, it was yet another success.

That said, Censori certainly made waves at the event thanks to her haircut and outfit. In the video below, acquired by TMZ, you can see that she has ditched her previous hairdo for something a bit more unique. The model has bangs that are paired with a short bob. It is reminiscent of what Uma Thurman had in the movie Pulp Fiction. Meanwhile, she could be seen filming from the crowd, and she did so adoringly and with lots of pride.

Bianca Censori In Italy

At this point, there is no telling which songs we will be getting on the ensuing Vultures volumes. Ye has played a ton of songs at these events, but he tends to cut things or even add them at the very last minute. Having said that, some of these listening events have been an exercise in futility. Hopefully, with the Vultures 2 release date on the horizon, we get some sort of tracklist soon. The fans are very curious, and most don't want to have to travel to Italy to get an idea on what is happening.

Let us know what you think of Bianca Censori and her new haircut, in the comments section down below. What were your favorite songs that were played at the most recent Vultures listening party? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

