Kanye West Gifts Bianca Censori Gorgeous Red Rose Bouquets For Valentine's Day

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's relationship has been under a microscope ever since they got together. Now that they are married everything is magnified x200. Even his most die-hard fans and followers are certainly not too happy with Ye continuously posting Bianca. The reason for that is because it seems that every time he posts her on his pages, she is wearing something incredibly revealing. Many feel that Kanye is parading her around and publicly degrading her. However, people are still following the rap superstar anyway. That led to him calling out the complainers in a short video at an airport.

“Y’all, I just want to tell everybody I posted my wife three times on purpose. So what I’m saying is, I delivered the album. And people still in my comments talking 'bout, 'Why you posting your wife?'" Kanye goes on to explain, "Cause she makes me happy. That’s why y’all happy with the music because I’m happy. You understand?"

Kanye Shows Bianca His Romantic Side

The Georgia-born multi-hyphenate is not going to slow down with the relationship updates any time soon. That was especially true this Valentine's Day. Kanye posted a picture of massively beautiful red rose bouquets that were for Bianca. She commented on the post, "My love." Fans were flooding the post with references to his Late Registration track "Roses." While the song is a tribute to his grandmother's health scare, the title of the song was too good of a reference to pass up.

