Kanye West & Bianca Censori Yelled And Spat At By Stranger In L.A.: Watch

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were accosted by a stranger in Los Angeles on Monday in a video published by TMZ. While stepping out together on Melrose Place, a man approached them and repeatedly shouted "You ain't sh*t, boy!!!"

"He thinks he's so smart, so new, so nifty. You ain't sh*t, boy!" he yelled as the couple got into a car. From there, the man called out Playboi Carti as well and labeled himself a God. It's unclear who the man is or why he is upset with the rapper.

Read More: Kanye West Posts Bianca Censori Driving Mysterious Car In Latex Outfit, Fans Immediately Make Jokes

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Step Out In L.A.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 13: Kanye West and Bianca Censori on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

In addition to the incident, Ye also posted pictures of his wife getting into the car on social media. "WET," he captioned the post, referencing the shirt she was wearing. Under that, she rocked tight black shorts with what appears to be a circular harness space at the front. In the comments section, fans appeared tired of seeing Censori take up West's Instagram page in recent days. "We’ve seen enough of your naked wife bro give us some music," one user wrote. Another added: "Kinda miss when your posts were abt tryna win Kim back."

The incident comes as West continues to prepare for the release of his next album, Vultures, alongside his collaborator, Ty Dolla Sign. The project has faced numerous delays in recent months while dealing with clearance issues. The latest release date set for the project is February 9, 2024. Jpegmafia recently shared a photo of him meeting up with Ye, sparking rumors he'll make an appearance on the tracklist. We're not permitted to post the video of Ye and Censoir directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the "Via" link below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West and Bianca Censori on HNHH.

Read More: Can Kanye West’s Apology To The Jewish Community Repair His Reputation?

[Via]