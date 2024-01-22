Tyrese Trolls Kanye West & Bianca Censori With NSFW Clip Of His GF

Tyrese playfully trolled Kanye West and Bianca Censori on Instagram, Sunday, with a video of his girlfriend, Zelie Timothy. In the caption, he referenced the other couple's viral post joking about Cream of Wheat. "Dear Kanye, all wheat, hold the cream," Tyrese wrote. He added: "All love………. Just loving on my carmel chocolate @zelietimothy #AllLove."

Fans of Tyrese weren't happy to see what they felt was him stooping to Kanye's level. "How do you LOVE someone thar you sexually exploit like that??" one user asked. "It's ok to be attracted to your woman/man, but their body should be one that ONLY your eyes behold. Sadly, your 'woman' likes all that cuz her standards are obviously questionable. Let's pray Shayla gets treated better by her betroved when her time comes! Maybe start setting a better example Tyrese so you can insure she does! I would say I'm shocked because TYRESE I presumed YOU to be a 'godly' man or at least one of a higher moral compass than the other 'celebrity' men, but here you have it! Do better Boo!"

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Step Out In L.A.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 13: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Another follower of Tyrese commented: "I never understand why men do this women. Why do you put your woman on display for likes of others. She is beautiful no doubt, enjoy her. You want others to enjoy her too." Check out the full post on Instagram below.

Tyrese Posts His Girlfriend On IG

Ye's viral posts featuring Censori come as he prepares for the release of his upcoming collaborative album with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures. The duo has delayed the project on several occasions in recent months as they deal with various clearance issues. Be on the lookout for further updates on Tyrese as well as Kanye West and Bianca Censori on HotNewHipHop.

