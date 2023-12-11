Bianca Censori Leaves Little To The Imagination With See-Through Art Basel Outfit

Bianca Censori has been making waves over these last few months thanks to her relationship with none other than Kanye West. Overall, there has been a bit of drama as it pertains to these two. Mostly, it is because people associated with Censori believe Ye is brainwashing her. She has cut off a lot of friends and family, and they believe it is because West is isolating her. Moreover, she has been wearing some provocative outfits that seem out of character. Regardless, she has stuck by his side throughout his latest endeavors.

Censori and Ye are actually in Miami right now. They have been spending the vast majority of their time at Art Basel. During this time, Ye has been previewing his new album Vultures, with Ty Dolla $ign. For instance, last night, Kanye came out and revealed that the album will drop on Monday. As for Censori's presence at Art Basel, she could be seen wearing a see-through outfit in which you could see all of her assets.

Read More: Who Is Bianca Censori?

Bianca Censori In Miami

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 13: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

For a lot of people, the outfit was pretty shocking. However, it is just the evolution of what she has been wearing while with Ye as of late. She has been upping the ante with these outfits, and now, she has gone all the way with it. Overall, it remains to be seen whether or not she will continue to wear stuff like this. After all, she could very well be in violation of certain local laws.

We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below. Let us know what you think of the outfit, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

Read More: How Tall Is Bianca Censori?

[Via]