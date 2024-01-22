Kanye West Trademark Requests For Bianca Censori Phrase Have Been Accepted

It is no secret anymore that everyone is monitoring every move made by celebrity couple Kanye West and Bianca Censori. Every week it seems something odd is always going down with the controversial pairing. This time, it has to do with phrases and trademarks. According to AllHipHop, the Georgia-born rapper put in about nine applications to patent something that his wife Bianca uses. "I MISS YOU WHEN I WAKE UP BEFORE YOU." After being filed about 10 days ago, they are now accepted.

In an original report from the Daily Mail, it will be put into effect as a slogan to jumpstart products and services. Some examples include moisturizers, "biological cloning" and plush toys. Generally speaking though, the goods and services that are a part of Kanye's applications deal with technology, fashion, science, and more. More interestingly, this saying from Bianca will somehow be tied into the industries of everything from meteorological research to the oil industry.

Kanye And Bianca Are One Unique Couple

It will be interesting to see when this will all go into effect. The process is close to being completed according to Kanye West's lawyer, Gregory K. Nelson. As of now, the trademark paperwork has been accepted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. However, it still needs to be handed off to an examiner. Other news surrounding Ye and Bianca comes in the form of their latest Instagram post. Ye is seen riding shotgun while his architect wife drives them around town. Her newest controversial outfit is an all-black latex fit with a headcover and top that resembles a trash bag. Additionally, the song Kanye accompanies the video with is "girls like drugs" by Paris Texas.

