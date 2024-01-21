Blxst & Kyle Dion Lighten The Mood On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

Our R&B Season playlist is back this week, rounding up the best jams, bops, and bangers that came out for your convenience. We have a couple of hot singles to talk about this time around, including Blxst's latest effort, "Heart Ain't Empty." Moreover, this track opens up with soft and gorgeous keys, which leads to a characteristically buttery vocal performance from him. In fact, the song maintains this vibe throughout its entire runtime, spotlighting the West Coast artist's penchant for honest lyricism and focused melodic treatments. It's definitely one of the most easy-going and consistent cuts you'll hear this week, but it's R&B Season; what else did you expect?

Furthermore, another cut that will warm your heart this winter season (if you live in applicable weather, of course) is Naomi Sharon's "Nothing Sweeter." Not only does this single's leading acoustic guitar crisply guide her croons, but very subtle synth pad additions give the song an extra earthiness. As far as the singer's lyricism, it's another pontification on love, particularly the emotions that surge with a first-time meeting. Few cuts this week will embody this spirit as well, and it's an amazing way to kick off a morning in our view.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Sole cuts aside, we also have two brand-new, short, but nonetheless gratifying projects to talk about on this R&B Season update. The first is DESTIN CONRAD's SUBMISSIVE2, on which "IT'S ONLY YOU" is a sultry, slow-burning, dancehall-inspired highlight. In addition, there's Kyle Dion's latest collection, If My Jeans Could Talk, on which there's a lot of charisma and personality. Furthermore, "Kissy" is a bright, passionate, and funky escapade that might emulate the feeling you get when that special person sweeps you off your feet.

Rounding out our additions is the newest single from Honey Bxby featuring Kaliii, "Touchin'," with a nice R&B-rap blend and an undeniable bassline. Finally, we want to shout out "Millionth Time" by Joël Lobban for its well-paced and dreamy atmosphere. Let us know in the comments what your favorite R&B Season selection this week was -– and what else we missed, too. Also, as always, come back to HNHH for the latest great music drops around the clock.

