Blxst Highlights His Standout Voice And Storytelling On "Heart Ain't Empty"

Blxst is one of the more versatile artists from the West Coast. He provides the ability to hit you with a banger, bouncy L.A. jams, or more emotional cuts. The latter is what he is delivering on his latest single, "Heart Ain't Empty." This is Blxst's solo single since "21 Questions" as a part of Juneteenth. 2023 was a heavy year for collaborations the singer and rapper.

He and Bino Rideaux made their Sixtape series into a trilogy with a six-track EP back in September. Blxst also worked with Larry June and Cardo on "Without You" which you can find on Larry's project The Night Shift. As we mentioned, Blxst decided to go with a deeper type of song for this newest offering and he delivers tenfold. The production is an afterthought, but not in a bad way.

Listen To "Heart Ain't Empty" By Blxst

It takes a backseat to allow the listener to really dial into what the Califonia artist is talking about. He buries deep and unearths the lost relationships that have been weighing on him. From the lyrics, it sounds like he is referring to his late friend Gello. In the second, he speaks about the strength of his sister who has lost so much in her life. She is an inspiration for Blxst to keep going and come through with new material, which it sounds like he is working on. However, it sounds like it is hard for him to do so with these worries he has. "Loadin' up the cart, retail therapy / I ain't takin' care of me, I'm eatin', well barely / Workin' on my album, how? With no clarity." We wish the best for Blxst and congratulate him for his perseverance and the fantastic track.

Quotable Lyrics:

Soon as they told me, you know you ripped me apart, mm

You like a brother, my homie, yeah, you my dawg, for real

Got me wishin' I could call you still

Just pick up to reminisce

I drop a tear for every call that I missed

We used to sit up at the park and just kick s***

