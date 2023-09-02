Blxst And Bino Rideaux Bring Their Seamless Chemistry On “Sixtape 3”

Los Angeles natives and now frequent collaborators Blxst and Bino Rideaux are back once again with more new music. Consistently over the past four years, the duo has released a new Sixtape every other year. The same remains true with Sixtape 3 now available on all streaming platforms. Both ultra-talented singers and rappers, Blxst and Bino have formed a pretty formidable duo in the West Coast scene. While they might not be the names you immediately mention, you cannot deny they are bringing a unique flavor.

The Sixtape series is known for its earworm hooks and effortless flows over trap and R&B beats. That trend continues here in the third installment. Blxst and Bino Rideaux make it look easy, especially on songs like “Doin Yo Stuff.” It is the ultimate love-making song with bouncy West Coast influence in its production and auto-tune-laced vocals. The melody that Blxst and Bino provide here is so smooth and effortless.

Listen To Sixtape 3 By Blxst And Bino Rideaux

The R&B hits continue on the following track “Get Away.” It is another love cut but this one possesses more emotional weight that shows both artists missing their partners. Their love for them is so strong that it is hard to function when they are not around. Blxst sings in the chorus, “Ain’t no question, you should send that my way (My way) / I’m so reckless, I’ve been pressin’ all day (All day) / What do it take for us to get away? (Get away).” Overall, it should please their fanbases with the familiar vibes Sixtape 3 displays. Both artists continue to impress with their seamless connection on every track they hop on.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new EP from Blxst and Bino Rideaux, Sixtape 3? Is this the best installment in the Sixtape series? Which artist performs the best on this project? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest project releases and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Sixtape 3 Tracklist:

Blueprint Doin Yo Stuff Get Away Baccseat Bussdown Road Runnin

