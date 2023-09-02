Gunplay Explains Why He Allegedly Pointed Rifle At His Wife And Baby: Clip

According to Gunplay, he smelled like liquor because his wife poured it on him.

BYCaroline Fisher
Gunplay Explains Why He Allegedly Pointed Rifle At His Wife And Baby: Clip

Last month, Gunplay was arrested in Miami, facing charges related to domestic violence, child abuse, and more. According to his wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales, the rapper allegedly pointed a rifle at her while she was holding their six-month-old child. She claims that she had asked him to quiet down while he was playing Xbox, and things escalated from there. Taylor-Morales later took to social media to share her story, announcing that she’d be filing for divorce.

“Unfortunately [Gunplay] is back using and developed a very bad drinking problem,” she wrote. “I’ve tried everything in my power to help him and love him. This is a demon he has to overcome on his own. At this point I really believe it’s too late.” In a later social media post, she also alleged that Gunplay had choked the child.

Read More: Gunplay’s Wife Further Speaks Out On His Behavior, Claims He Choked Their Child

Gunplay Alleges His Wife Hit Him With A Bottle

Now, some newly-surfaced body cam footage from the night of the incident shows Gunplay giving an officer his side of the story. The rapper appears seated at a table, claiming that his wife was the one to escalate the situation. He says that she came into the room he was in and started filming him and talking about getting a divorce. He then alleges that she hit him with a full bottle of liquor, claiming that she was in a “drunk rage.” Gunplay tells the officer that amid the alleged blow, the bottle spilled onto him, explaining why he may smell like alcohol.

Nowhere in the clip does he mention a gun, or getting physical with his wife and child. Taylor-Morales now has a restraining order against him, and is in the process of a divorce. As of last week, she says he continues to have friends and family contact her asking to drop the charges. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Gunplay.

Read More: New Video Of Gunplay And His Wife Prior To Gun Incident Surfaces Online

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.