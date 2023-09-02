Gunplay Explains Why He Allegedly Pointed Rifle At His Wife And Baby: Clip

Last month, Gunplay was arrested in Miami, facing charges related to domestic violence, child abuse, and more. According to his wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales, the rapper allegedly pointed a rifle at her while she was holding their six-month-old child. She claims that she had asked him to quiet down while he was playing Xbox, and things escalated from there. Taylor-Morales later took to social media to share her story, announcing that she’d be filing for divorce.

“Unfortunately [Gunplay] is back using and developed a very bad drinking problem,” she wrote. “I’ve tried everything in my power to help him and love him. This is a demon he has to overcome on his own. At this point I really believe it’s too late.” In a later social media post, she also alleged that Gunplay had choked the child.

Gunplay Alleges His Wife Hit Him With A Bottle

Now, some newly-surfaced body cam footage from the night of the incident shows Gunplay giving an officer his side of the story. The rapper appears seated at a table, claiming that his wife was the one to escalate the situation. He says that she came into the room he was in and started filming him and talking about getting a divorce. He then alleges that she hit him with a full bottle of liquor, claiming that she was in a “drunk rage.” Gunplay tells the officer that amid the alleged blow, the bottle spilled onto him, explaining why he may smell like alcohol.

Nowhere in the clip does he mention a gun, or getting physical with his wife and child. Taylor-Morales now has a restraining order against him, and is in the process of a divorce. As of last week, she says he continues to have friends and family contact her asking to drop the charges. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Gunplay.

