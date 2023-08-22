New Video Of Gunplay And His Wife Prior To Gun Incident Surfaces Online

More information on the scary moment between rapper Gunplay and his wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales, continues to arise. A video of the El-Paso, Texas-born artist and his wife reveals that there is some more background information on this dangerous situation. Recently, at their home in Miami, the two got into while Gunplay was playing Call Of Duty on his Xbox. Vonshae explains the events leading up to his arrest, “To summarize last night event. I asked [Gunplay] to quiet down as he scared the baby sleeping by yelling playing call of duty. He started going off on me for asking him to be quiet.”

She also tried to pack a bag and head to a different part of the house with their daughter while he was in this state of mind. Vonshae also highlighted the fact that he has a bit of an issue with controlling his alcohol consumption. “Unfortunately [Gunplay] is back using and developed a very bad drinking problem. I’ve tried everything in my power to help him and love him. This is a demon he has to overcome on his own. At this point I really believe it’s too late.”

Gunplay Is Frustrated With His Wife: Watch

It might really be too late for Gunplay, as he was arrested and charged with domestic violence, false imprisonment, child abuse, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Vonshae also placed a restraining order on him and reportedly filed for divorce. Furthermore, there is more evidence that further solidifies all of this. This video on Instagram shows the rapper getting frustrated with his wife after she tells him to turn off his phone, presumably streaming his Call Of Duty gaming session. She says, “That’s going to cut off here in a minute.” Gunplay looks visibly upset and we can only assume that might have been the night the incident occurred.

What are your thoughts on this whole situation between Gunplay, his wife, and their daughter? How long do you think the rapper should be locked up for? Do you think the drinking problem is the root cause of why things eventually escalated to this point?

