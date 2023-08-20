Gunplay Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Rifle At Wife Holding Their Baby

According to reports, Gunplay was recently arrested in Miami. He is now facing charges relating to domestic violence, child abuse, and more. Allegedly, the 44-year-old’s wife had asked him to be more quiet as he played Xbox, in order not to disturb their daughter. According to his wife, this led the rapper to point a rife at her. Allegedly, she was also holding their six-month-old child at the time, making the offense all the more concerning.

Luckily, his wife Vonshae Taylor-Morales and their child are safe. She took to social media earlier today to comment on the situation. “My daughter safety is my first priority,” she began her message. “Unfortunately [Gunplay] is back using and developed a very bad drinking problem. I’ve tried everything in my power to help him and love him. This is a demon he has to overcome on his own. At this point I really believe it’s too late.”

Gunplay’s Wife Says She’s Filing For Divorce

She went on, describing the events leading up to his arrest. “To summarize last night event. I asked [Gunplay] to quiet down as he scared the baby sleeping by yelling playing call of duty. He started going off on me for asking him to be quiet,” she explained. “I tried to collect a bag so my daughter and I can go to a room while he sobers up. He didn’t want us to leave and things went left fast.“

“He was arrested last night, the weapon is in police custody,” she shares. “I have a restraining order, my daughter is in my custody and I am filing for divorce. He will never get the chance to disrespect us again. Thank you all for the well wishes and prayers. This is a very traumatizing experience please keep me in your prayers.” The rapper is facing charges including domestic violence, false imprisonment, child abuse, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Gunplay.

