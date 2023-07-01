Gunplay Apologizes For Viral Incident After DJ Played 50 Cent At Birthday Celebration

Gunplay went viral recently after a clip of him popping off on a DJ who played 50 Cent at his birthday party surfaced online. Moreover, he recently took to Instagram with a lengthy message apologizing to his fans, family, and everyone who felt threatened at the nightclub. For those unaware, the Miami MC lost his cool after DJ Juice shouted him out for his birthday and then played Fif’s “Many Men.” In addition, it’s important to note that the “Love & Hip Hop” alum and his close partner Rick Ross have longstanding beef with the New York rapper that caused this altercation. In his apology message, he also addressed people that thought he physically attacked his wife during his outburst, in which he threatened to shoot the place up.

“July 18, 2023,” Gunplay’s apology message began. “My wife threw me a birthday party surprising me with my brother Rick Ross & MMG family, a custom red Ruby Rolex made by frankydiamonds and a live performance by upcoming artist zoeybrinxx. After the birthday party we decided to celebrate by 44th at G5Miami. When we first arrived it was all love.

Read More: Gunplay Calls Out Fans Who Refunded GoFundMe Donations Over Rick Ross Gift

Gunplay’s Apology

“After the bottles girls brought out our bottles and ones, DJ Juice started to shout me out for my birthday and started to play ‘Many Men’ by 50 Cent,” Gunplay continued. “At this point I just vibed out and let it play. DJ Juice decided to shout my name out once more and play ‘I Smell A P***y’ by 50 Cent. At this point I felt disrespected and tried. How I reacted is clear in the video. I never once intentionally pushed my wife or wanted to cause her harm. The clip that went viral was the end of the altercation. I didn’t know who was touching me and wanted them off.

“G5Miami owner Rick Tayler has not only extended an [apology], DJ Juice was fired and not paid for the set,” he concluded. “I apologize to the innocent bystanders who were threatened in my moment of rage. I love by wife and my fans. Don Logan.” In his caption, he included: “To my fans and wife I apologize and love y’all. @discorick_kids & G5Miami thank you for all the love and support.” On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Gunplay.

Read More: Gunplay Speaks On Rappers Snitching & Bragging About It