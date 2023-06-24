These days, the conversation around snitching and hip-hop has become pretty volatile online, but Gunplay has his own thoughts on the subject. Moreover, the Miami rapper recently sat down for an interview with Cam Capone News, addressing a wealth of topics. Specifically, he lamented how the culture and game has shifted so much that MCs can now snitch and brag about it on their tracks. Furthermore, he spoke particularly on the Boosie Badazz arrest that went down recently, but his comments apply to other situations as well. While his comments on male and female rappers seem a tad unrelated, the 43-year-old’s point still came across with passion.

“It don’t matter,” Gunplay expressed said. “People don’t care about the integrity like that- the street code, and having integrity like that, it’s just gone. You can snitch now, and it’s okay. You can actually snitch and brag about it. You can be a male rapper one day, and the next day be a female rapper. It’s okay. And then, one day, you know, you can be married one day- and then the next day, be married to a f***in’ giraffe or some s**t, or a tree.

Gunplay’s Disappointment With Snitching Rappers

“Look at the game, man!” the Carol City MC continued. “Look at this s**t! You don’t see this s**t? Am I the only one seeing this s**t? It’s over. Morals is gone.” Of course, people have their own takes, experiences, and interpretations when it comes to these topics. One thing’s for sure, though: Gunplay lives by a strict moral compass when it comes to his beliefs. When people sought refunds for their GoFundMe donations to him after he bought his close collaborator a chain under unrelated circumstances, he went scorched earth on them. The campaign was actually to finance his daughter’s medical bills after emergency heart surgery.

“Every single one of you p***y-a** h*es and f**k n***as that went to the GoFundMe and donated and went and got a motherf***ing refund, you never gave it with your heart,” he said during a We In Miami interview. “You’re a piece of s**t. You’ll die that way. People that see me give my brother a gift, they automatically want to say that I bought that with GoFundMe money. N***a had to pay that back. So now, if you really want to be for real, my n***a, if a n***a spent that on a chain, how the f**k they got it right back instantly with no pressure?” For more news and the latest updates on Gunplay, keep checking in with HNHH.

