Gunplay Threatens To Shoot Up Club After DJ Plays 50 Cent Song

The rapper went scorched earth on the poor soul who thought it was a good idea to bump Fif in his vicinity.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Gunplay Threatens To Shoot Up Club After DJ Plays 50 Cent Song

In order to understand this club pop-off from Gunplay, you have to know that his collaborator Rick Ross and 50 Cent have some long-standing beef. Moreover, there’s a lot of history between this trio, with 50’s crew reportedly beating up Gun some years ago. At least, that’s the narrative that many outlets and sources pushed when this clip of the Miami rapper popping off on a DJ for playing Fif in the club surfaced. Furthermore, it was his birthday, and he wasn’t pleased at all when “I Smell P***y” blasted through the speakers. In fact, he even threatened to attack the establishment as the whole place looked on, which was quite sad to see.

Through the comments section and other alleged sources, we can piece some of the bits of this story together. For example, despite their personal history together, Gunplay is also standing by Rick Ross when refusing to hear 50 Cent in any capacity. In addition, some people online claimed that the DJ actually played about three songs in a row from the New York legend. While it’s never right to threaten or harm others for these kind of things, it’s also a case of huge missed context on behalf of the record spinner.

Read More: Gunplay Speaks On Rappers Snitching & Bragging About It

Gunplay Pops Off On DJ Who Played 50 Cent On His Birthday

Furthermore, Gunplay’s often spoken on his beef with 50 Cent, such as recalling when they fought at the 2012 BET Awards on ESPN’s Highly Questionable back in 2015. “All I know is I got off. I don’t know who he was hiding behind,” he remarked. “I got off, I don’t care what happened to me after that, but I got off… Everybody know that. My veins don’t pump no cool aid jack… I seen 50 Cent, and I took off on him. I turned myself in 6 days later without a scratch on my face.”

Meanwhile, as of writing this article, it seems like 50 Cent hasn’t responded to these antics yet. Given his penchant for social media shenanigans, it wouldn’t come as any surprise if Fif gets some click off of this. Hopefully Gunplay learns to handle these things with a bit more grace- and hopefully no more DJs try to test him like this. Still, check back in with HNHH for more news and the latest updates on these artists.

Read More: Gunplay Net Worth 2023: What Is The LHHMIA Star Worth?

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.