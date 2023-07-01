Gunplay Threatens To Shoot Up Club After DJ Plays 50 Cent Song

In order to understand this club pop-off from Gunplay, you have to know that his collaborator Rick Ross and 50 Cent have some long-standing beef. Moreover, there’s a lot of history between this trio, with 50’s crew reportedly beating up Gun some years ago. At least, that’s the narrative that many outlets and sources pushed when this clip of the Miami rapper popping off on a DJ for playing Fif in the club surfaced. Furthermore, it was his birthday, and he wasn’t pleased at all when “I Smell P***y” blasted through the speakers. In fact, he even threatened to attack the establishment as the whole place looked on, which was quite sad to see.

Through the comments section and other alleged sources, we can piece some of the bits of this story together. For example, despite their personal history together, Gunplay is also standing by Rick Ross when refusing to hear 50 Cent in any capacity. In addition, some people online claimed that the DJ actually played about three songs in a row from the New York legend. While it’s never right to threaten or harm others for these kind of things, it’s also a case of huge missed context on behalf of the record spinner.

Gunplay Pops Off On DJ Who Played 50 Cent On His Birthday

Gunplay Tries To Fight The DJ At G5ive Miami Because He Played A 50 Cent Song That Dissed Him While There To Celebrate His 44th Birthday: "I'll Shoot This Whole Shit Up" pic.twitter.com/hgDTUS2uba — Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) July 20, 2023

Furthermore, Gunplay’s often spoken on his beef with 50 Cent, such as recalling when they fought at the 2012 BET Awards on ESPN’s Highly Questionable back in 2015. “All I know is I got off. I don’t know who he was hiding behind,” he remarked. “I got off, I don’t care what happened to me after that, but I got off… Everybody know that. My veins don’t pump no cool aid jack… I seen 50 Cent, and I took off on him. I turned myself in 6 days later without a scratch on my face.”

Meanwhile, as of writing this article, it seems like 50 Cent hasn’t responded to these antics yet. Given his penchant for social media shenanigans, it wouldn’t come as any surprise if Fif gets some click off of this. Hopefully Gunplay learns to handle these things with a bit more grace- and hopefully no more DJs try to test him like this. Still, check back in with HNHH for more news and the latest updates on these artists.

