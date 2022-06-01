record
- MusicBeyonce Breaks Massive Concert Grossing MilestoneBeyonce's tour continues making waves every single night.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDrake Breaks Record With His "It's All A Blur" Tour, Makes Over $5M In One NightDrake's Washington tour stops were record-breaking.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicGunplay Threatens To Shoot Up Club After DJ Plays 50 Cent SongThe rapper went scorched earth on the poor soul who thought it was a good idea to bump Fif in his vicinity.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicThe Weeknd's Tour Becomes The Highest-Grossing Tour Of The DecadeThe Canadian singer's tour is doing serious numbers. By Aron A.
- MusicThe Weeknd Breaks Records With London "After Hours Til Dawn" PerformanceThe Weeknd kicked off his tour with a performance in London.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDaBaby Celebrates Streaming MilestoneDaBaby celebrated today on Instagram.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMac Miller Gets First Multi-Platinum Album CertificationThe late rapper is experiencing quite a bit of success years after his passing.By Noah Grant
- MusicIce Spice Breaks Record For Biggest Streaming Debut For A Female RapperThe remix's release-date was the biggest streaming day of Ice Spice's career.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Ties With Drake And Future's Billboard Chart RecordsNBA YoungBoy has tied with Drake and Future for third most Billboard 200 top 10 albums among rappers.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMiguel Makes Billboard History During Musical ComebackThe singer's decade-old song is back on the charts.By Noah Grant
- SportsNBA MVP Voting Ends Historic StreakLeBron's record-setting MVP vote streak is over.By Ben Mock
- SportsSha'Carri Richardson Records Scorching Time In First 2023 WinSha'Carri Richardson cruised into the history books in her first race of 2023.By Ben Mock
- MusicTravis Scott Is The Only Rapper With 2 Billion Streams On Each Album: ReportLaFlame continues to shatter records. By Aron A.
- MusicThe Weeknd Is Officially The "Most Popular Artist", According To The Guinness World RecordThe Weeknd is statistically the most popular artist across the globe.By Aron A.
- MusicThe Weeknd Ties Michael Jackson’s "Billboard" RecordThe Weeknd has tied a "Billboard" record set by Michael Jackson.By Cole Blake
- MusicDJ Envy Says Irv Gotti Owes Him $10,000 For A Record He Produced Years AgoThe topic came up as Jess Hilarious also discussed unfulfilled payments that Master P owes her.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsJay-Z Honors LeBron James Ahead Of All-Star GameJay-Z paid tribute to LeBron James during NBA All-Star Weekend.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureSZA Ties Whitney Houston's Billboard RecordThe "SOS" singer is the first R&B album to dominate the charts for seven weeks, or at least the first since Houston's sophomore effort.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsKirk Cousins Details Halftime Scene After Record-Breaking Comeback WinThe Vikings set an NFL record for the largest comeback in history with their win over the Colts.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Minions: The Rise of Gru" Sets Box Office Record With $127.9 Million Opening"Minions: The Rise of Gru" has set a box office record for Independence Day weekend.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDoja Cat Secures Second-Most Platinum Singles For A Female Rapper EverCardi B is the only artist to top the "Planet Her" artist's impressive feat.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKendrick Lamar's “We Cry Together” Falls A Record-Breaking 81 Spots On Hot 100 ChartKendrick Lamar has set a Billboard Hot 100 record for the wrong reasons with his song, “We Cry Together.”By Cole Blake