SZA's run in the 2020s with one album has been incredible already, but it just became more dominant. The Missouri native is now the only artist to have nine Grammy nominations from one album. She was able to accomplish this thanks to her deluxe to SOS, LANA.

The extended version of her 2022 pop/R&B LP notched her two more nods. "30 For 30" with Kendrick Lamar is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance whereas "Crybaby" is a Best Traditional R&B Performance nominee.

She's been getting recognition from the award show for this uber-successful album since its release. It began with "Good Days." Then, in 2024, she had five more unique tracks compete. They were "Kill Bill," "Ghost in the Machine" with Phoebe Bridgers, "Love Language," "Snooze," and "Low."

Earlier this year, "Saturn" went up for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song."

This record of nine tops some all-time greats in music history, too. Per Billboard, the next closest is Beyonce with seven from COWBOY CARTER. Then, its Santana with six from Supernatural, Lauryn Hill's five from Miseducation and Michael Jackson with the same number coming from Thriller.

Overall, this adds so much to the TDE artist's legacy and she can bolster her resume at the 68th award show on February 1.

SZA New Album

Next year, SZA can add to her Grammy case, which currently holds five golden gramophones. She's up for five categories in total, with "luther" doing the heavy lifting. It's represented in three groups including Best Melodic Rap Performance, Record Of The Year, and Song Of The Year.

There's a chance this will increase even more in the future, though. In an interview with GQ, SZA revealed she's working on a new album. What's wild about this is that she got right back in the booth shortly after completing her run alongside Kendrick for the GNX tour.