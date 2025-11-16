Hazel-E's Dating History Is The Real Reality TV Storyline

Blueface put her back in headlines, but Hazel‑E’s history with men and infamy has always been bigger than one viral clip.

The most recent viral clips of Hazel-E made the rounds fast. Blueface, freshly released from jail, posted up in a club’s VIP section while a woman danced on him. Cameras caught a kiss while social media was quick to catch the face. It was Hazel‑E without being tagged, and it didn't take long for the rumor mill to run amok.

Now, this all arrived in the middle of livestream chaos. Chrisean Rock was crying and fighting with Jaidyn Alexis. Then, while Rock was also still clashing with Blueface’s mother, Hazel‑E became a less than silent presence. Initially, she didn’t say much because didn’t need to. Her reappearance was enough to reignite years of commentary on her career, beef with fellow reality stars, and colorist language. However, what has stood out is Hazel-E's romances.

Prior to becoming a headline magnet, Hazel‑E was just Arica Adams, a publicist turned reality star who leveraged Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood to step into the frame herself. Her brand became a mix of controversial cosmetic enhancements and caption-ready confidence. These were often met with side-eyes and speculation, but Hazel just waited for the next camera to blink.

The Men Of Hazel-E’s Most Public Romances

Yung Berg (Hitmaka)

He's been grinding in the industry for decades, and before earning respect as Hitmaka, the producer was a rapper named Yung Berg who was tied up in relationship drama on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. One of Hazel‑E’s most emotionally charged relationships played out on-screen during those early seasons. She openly expressed love for Berg, who consistently denied and dismissed her. Although he was laughing at Hazel-E behind her back and parading other women in front of her, she insisted he was lying for the cameras.

Their dynamic became one of the show’s most explosive early storylines. Hazel painted it as a situationship-turned-love affair, while Berg treated it as an on-again, off-again hookup. At one point, he famously claimed they weren’t even “together like that,” despite her devotion and their intimate scenes. Meanwhile, in the years that followed, Hazel-E called the experience deeply painful and embarassing.

Katt Williams

After her fallout with Yung Berg, Hazel‑E pivoted into a quieter, more curated kind of relationship. Surprisingly, she was being linked to comedian Katt Williams. The two made appearances together and there were hints of a deeper connection much different than her blow-ups on reality TV.

“The first 15 months I saw like the sweetest, nicest, funniest, chill laid back guy…there was no turn up," Hazel told VladTV. "It was work and be happy. I had seen antics in the media and press, that’s kind of what I knew about Katt."

“I was never a OD Katt Williams fan. I was a lightweight fan. That’s a running joke between us. I paid more attention to his media antics than him and that’s what was making it hesitant for me to link up with him. When I did, it was this whole other laid back, Christian man…wake up, read the bible. Make sure you have breakfast served in bed. Make sure anything your heart wants, you get…and it was just that. Then in the last month, which would make it the 16th month, I see the Katt that is currently on a new level. He is out in the streets and he is getting it. Katt is very brand new to me.”

Most of what we learned of this relationship came after it was over. It was one of Hazel's most private, and certainly one she is asked about often.

Rose Burgandy

Popping up with a man who is barely 20 years old while you're a woman in your mid-30s is something that will put you at the forefront of criticism. Hazel-E and Rose Burgandy, real name Denzell Young, sparked their unconventional romance back in 2016. They were a couple that enjoyed the cameras more than most. Moreover, the pair would make incideniary statements that ruffled feathers.

Some accused these two of only being together for clout. People alleged that Hazel-E was grooming her boyfriend, but the pair shrugged off the claims with selfies and kissy-photos. Hazel would later accuse him of betrayal and immaturity. He claimed manipulation. Whatever it had been, real or performative, it left behind more receipts than memories.

DéVon Waller

This one came with a wedding band. In 2019, Hazel‑E married DéVon Waller, a model whose name was largely unknown before they became a packaged brand. Together, they curated a social media presence built on glossy family photos, matching outfits, and filtered captions about love and healing. For a while, it looked like stability.

Then, they welcomed a daughter and did interviews together. She posted him constantly, but behind the filtered grid, cracks showed. Rumors of controlling behavior surfaced. Hazel later hinted at emotional turmoil and at abuse in vague posts, though she never named him directly. When it fell apart, it collapsed as the two appeared on Marriage Boot Camp to fix their relationship. By 2022, the online images were wiped, and her last name was hers again.

Blueface

The moment he walked out of jail, the chaos followed. Livestreams lit up and yesterday's price was no longer today's price. Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis were going at it online. Blueface’s mother Karlissa was once again at odds with Rock over how she takes care of their son. In the middle of it all, Hazel-E appeared.

A video surfaced showing the California rapper in a VIP section with Hazel slow grinding on him. Quickly, social media users called the display an act to clip farm for views. It wasn’t staged like a rollout, but it didn’t look accidental either. Was it real? Was it a stunt? Soon, these two were laying it on thick for the paparazzi and haven't let up. Chrisean Rock returned to the internet to say she's single. For now, this is another in the list of Hazel-E's most visible romances.

Reputation, Memory, and the Cost of Staying Visible

Hazel‑E has always lived in the margins of celebrity as not quite a superstar, but never just a side character. Her name floats between eras and algorithms, resurfacing when the internet needs a new villain or a spectacle. Yet, the frequency with which her love life goes viral isn’t about romance but perception, and how little room women like her are allowed to move.

Each relationship she’s had gets flattened into the same narrative: that she’ll do anything to stay seen. Yet, what if staying seen is the only way to stay employed? Hazel‑E hasn’t disappeared. She’s adapted. Sometimes, that adaptation looks like love. Other times, it just looks like hustle.

