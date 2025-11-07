Blueface Cozies Up To Hazel-E After Chrisean Rock & Jaidyn Alexis Disses

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 12: Blueface attends the ZEUS Network BADDIES SOUTH Houston Premiere at Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX &amp; RPX on June 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The ZEUS Network)
Blueface even dissed his new mid-prison girlfriend Angela after his release from jail, and it looks like Hazel-E might be his next suitor.

Blueface has faced enough relationship drama in his life to last three different reality television juggernauts, but it looks like he has no problem rushing into more. As caught by TMZ, he recently got close and intimate with fellow artist and reality TV star Hazel-E at the Memehouse Productions nightclub in Los Angeles last night (Friday, November 7).

In a selfie video she published online, the 45-year-old teased the 28-year-old California MC about looking for a "step-daddy" and welcoming him back home from prison, while he joked that he looks better with her and that she needs some "young meat." Hazel said that Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold agrees that they look good together, and he teased Hazel about looking for something "grown." In other clips, they got up close and personal in the club and overall seemed to have a good time.

However, this comes after Blueface's disses towards his exes. He recently put Jaidyn Alexis on blast and had similar criticisms for Chrisean Rock, although he thanked her for holding him down in jail better than Jaidyn. As for Blue's mid-prison girlfriend Angela, with whom he shares a long history, he dissed her as well. As such, it looks like he's a completely single man right now, and we will see how all of this drama develops.

Hazel E & Blueface

Jaidyn and Chrisean probably have some shady responses to this development, which they might have already posted online. Still, their combative messages are also vague, so we'll see if something more direct emerges.

As Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock continue fighting, it seems like the "Thotiana" artist is happy to fan the flames. Blueface is feeling quite combative these days, especially after his prison release likely rejuvenated him.

As for what extent he will take his responses and moves in this relationship firestorm, that's a question for Father Time. For now, it seems like things are as complex, drama-filled, and volatile as they have ever been. Maybe Hazel-E will issue her own response to this on social media after these clips. But gossip will most likely reign supreme as fans continue to debate.

