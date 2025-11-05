Blueface Challenges Jake Paul To A Boxing Match Following Gervonta Davis Fallout

BY Alexander Cole 57 Views
Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 04: Rapper Blueface attends Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Blueface is out of jail, and he is looking to make the most of his freedom with a potential fight against Jake Paul.

Blueface got out of prison just a couple of days ago, and he is already going viral on social media. Overall, the rapper was beloved by his fans, and he was also huge in reality TV circles. Unfortunately, drama has followed him since his release, and it has been hard to detach from it all.

However, he was able to get a reprieve from the madness recently, as he sat down for an interview with fellow artist DDG, on stream. During this interview, DDG noted how Blueface has bulked up since going to prison. It was here where the artist revealed he is currently 225 pounds. He also noted how he got into plenty of fights in jail, and handed out some beatdowns.

Subsequently, Blueface challenged Jake Paul to a fight. Paul recently cancelled his match against Gervonta Davis due to new allegations against the boxer. In fact, Paul put out a powerful statement against Davis.

Who Is Jake Paul Fighting Next?

""Gervonta Davis is an actual walking human piece of garbage. Working with him is an absolute nightmare," Paul wrote. "The unprofessionalism, the bizarre requests, the showing up hours late to shoots. To the numerous arrests and related accusations and lawsuits. If you support this man you support the most vile sin a man can commit.

I didn’t want to give this woman abuser a platform to grow his fans and to grow his bank account. My company champions women. I’m so sorry to everyone involved. Mostly to the undercard fighters, to my team at MVP and to my team who worked so hard prepping for this fight. Sacrificing time with loved ones and kids just for this fool to lose his unintelligent mind again. It’s scary that devilish men like this can rise to the top of culture and sports, including in positions of power."

Only time will tell whether or not Paul gives Blueface a chance. Although we imagine Paul wants to fight professional boxers exclusively, moving forward. Otherwise, his bid to become a pro boxer would be delegitimized.

