Jaidyn Alexis Cusses Out Chrisean Rock For Hanging Out With Blueface And Her Kids At An Arcade

BY Alexander Cole
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface (right) kisses Jaidyn Alexis during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Blueface has been out of jail for one day, and he is already dealing with drama involving Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock.

Yesterday, it was revealed to the world that Blueface had been released from jail. This is something that fans had been anticipating for over a year. Furthermore, it was something that his family was very much looking forward to.

Blueface's mom Karlissa Saffold was adamant online about just how much she missed her son. Not to mention, Blue has children with Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock. The kids missed their father, and you can imagine that they were the rapper's number one priority when he came home.

Unfortunately, for Blueface, Alexis and Rock have been a huge source of drama in his life. While he was locked up, the two played nice, or at least it seemed like it. Now, however, they are back at it, right on schedule.

In the video below, Jaidyn Alexis can be heard going on a rant about Chrisean Rock. During this rant, Alexis calls Rock a "crackhead bitch." She then goes on to say that Chrisean has been hanging out with her children at an arcade, which is unacceptable. Alexis then got in her car and picked her kids up so that they wouldn't spend any more time with Chrisean.

Read More: Blueface At Risk Of Losing Music Royalties To Satisfy Defamation Judgment

Jaidyn Alexis Pops Off On Chrisean Rock

In another video posted to social media, Blueface and Chrisean could be seen having a good time at the aforementioned arcade. Chrisean Jr. was there, and as reported, so were his children with Jaidyn Alexis. It is unclear who suggested this get-together, but clearly, Alexis did not approve.

This riff between Alexis and Rock could prove to be a huge source of stress for Blue. He just got out of jail, and he is already dealing with public fights between the mothers of his children.

For some on social media, this is simply a continuation of the norm. There were even some commenters on DJ Akademiks' page saying phrases like "My favorite show is back." Needless to say, this is a situation that won't be going away, anytime soon.

Read More: HoodTrophy Bino Breaks Up With Chrisean Rock For Refusing To Get Blueface Tattoo Removed

