Chrisean Rock & Jaidyn Alexis Go Blow-For-Blow Online Over New Blueface Prison Footage

Chrisean Rock Jaidyn Alexis New Blueface Prison Footage
Blueface recently gave Chrisean Rock a heartfelt birthday message, but when it comes to Jaidyn Alexis, she will not reciprocate niceities.

Blueface may be keeping his head up behind bars over his probation violation arrest, but he continues to incite conflict between the mothers of his children, whether he means to or not. He recently gave fans an update on his situation and mindset, previewed his "first day out" plans, and also encouraged the youth to stay out of trouble via a new jail interview with Between The Lines. But that wasn't the only piece of new(ish) content that got fans talking, and it wasn't what provoked this latest flare-up between Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis. The California rapper's Instagram page recently got an update, now showing pictures of his two children with the latter.

"Oh noooo she unfollowed him bc he put his kids back on what ever shall we do [crying-laughing emojis] # keep him," Jaidyn Alexis barked at Chrisean Rock on Twitter, accusing her of unfollowing Blueface right after this update. Rock responded with a lengthy tweet that she since deleted, distancing herself from Blue and calling Alexis an attention-seeker that is lying about these assumptions. "U good cuh," Jaidyn seemingly clapped back. "2025 is a different Jaidyn sorry not sorry stupid."

Chrisean Rock Jaidyn Alexis Beef

In addition, Chrisean also suggested to her followers that she will come back with more material for them soon, whether that's content about her life, music, or something else entirely. She also seemingly clowned Jaidyn Alexis for being out of the loop and warned her to leave her alone. This is all a very different tone than Blueface's sweet birthday message to Chrisean Rock, which also indicates that these folks can't let go of each other. It's just the latest chapter in an ongoing and exhausting saga, although Blue's prison stay does change some dynamics.

Blueface Jail

Meanwhile, this drama cycle became so infamous that DDG characterized his Halle Bailey disagreements over coparenting as comparable to Blueface, Chrisean Rock, and Jaidyn Alexis' clashes. As for the "Bleed Em" MC, it seems like he might be out of jail this July. Hopefully the near future sees all of these people taking time for themselves and coming together amicably for the sake of their children. They don't all need to be buddy-buddy outside of that, as situations like this clearly prove as an unlikely outcome.

