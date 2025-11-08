Blueface's Mom Claims She Called The Feds On Chrisean Rock For Threatening Him

Karlissa Saffold does not play about her son Blueface, whether it's by fighting with the mothers of his children or calling out misinformation online. Most recently, she's been dealing with a lot, as his recent release from prison led to a whole lot of drama with Chrisean Rock, Jaidyn Alexis, and others.

For those unaware, upon the California rapper's release from jail, he called out his exes and his purported new girlfriend Angela with some nasty tweets, which made Jaidyn and Chrisean fight with each other as well. Although he had some more praise for Rock than he did for Alexis and hung out with her and their son Chrisean Jr. after his release, things quickly reverted back to toxic and combative post-relationship dynamics.

During an Instagram Live rant, the reality TV star even seemed to threaten her former boo. "He need to go back and stay in jail," Chrisean Rock remarked concerning Blueface. "Or find a grave to dig up. Every time somebody really plays with me, [they] always get hurt."

According to The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, Karlissa Saffold responded to coverage of this remark on the social media platform. "Just made a federal call because these are terrorist threats," she reportedly wrote. We will see if anything actually comes of this or if the drama will develop in other ways.

Read More: HoodTrophy Bino Trolls Chrisean Rock For Getting Back With Blueface After Sucking His Toes

Hazel-E & Blueface

Elsewhere, Blueface is allegedly already with a new boo. Many fans raised their eyebrows when they saw him getting up close and personal with Hazel-E at a nightclub earlier this week. She flaunted their connection online and they had some very flirty exchanges, leading to a whole bunch of Internet users going wild over their 17-year age gap or the context of the Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis shade.

We will see if this continues or if it was just a temporary encounter. At this point, anything could happen.