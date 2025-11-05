HoodTrophy Bino Trolls Chrisean Rock For Getting Back With Blueface After Sucking His Toes

BY Cole Blake 533 Views
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: ChriseanRock performs onstage at the 3rd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 27, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards)
HoodTrophy Bino previously claimed he ended his relationship with Chrisean Rock because she refused to cover up her Blueface tattoo.

HoodTrophy Bino trolled Chrisean Rock for getting back with her ex, Blueface, by joking about her sucking his toes. He began his antics by sharing a video of his toes and joking about his fans already knowing where they've been. "I think I should just walk away," he said in another clip. "Or walk up out of this one. Because that one toe me up."

Fans have been having plenty of laughs in response to HoodTrophy Bino's latest antics. "What he think she did to Blueface before she met him?" one user wrote when No Jumper shared the posts on Instagram. Another remarked: "Let that pain talk it’s alright, she was just out here doing side quests until the main voyage came home."

Why Did HoodTrophy Bino & Chrisean Rock Breakup?

HoodTrophy Bino and Chrisean Rock went public with their relationship in August, but seemingly cut ties last month. Taking to Instagram, Bino claimed that he demanded she get her tattoo of Blueface covered up and she refused. "If she can't cover the sh*t up, then I'm gone," he said. "I don't wanna look at a n***a. I don't wanna look at another n***a bro... It ain't get covered up. The b*tch don't wanna cover it up so I had to go... I ain't gonna lie, I was really in love. I had to snap out of it because I was so f*cked up, I was gonna crash out. If I ain't snap out of it, she was gonna break my heart."

Rock ended up firing back in a scathing video of her own. "Don't talk sh*t on the internet and get yourself hurt though, you know what I'm saying?" she said. "Like, be yourself, don't be somebody that you're not and then it costs you. You've got me f*cked up for real. You've been playing with my name ever since I stopped showing up with you, stopped being with you and sh*t because I don't want to do the clout PR sh*t no more."

