Chrisean Rock Threatens HoodTrophy Bino Amid Explosive Breakup Drama

BY Caroline Fisher 351 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chrisean Rock Threatens HoodTrophy Bino Gossip News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: ChriseanRock attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Recently, HoodTrophy Bino took to social media to criticize Chrisean Rock's parenting, personal hygiene, and more.

Earlier this month, HoodTrophy Bino hopped online to announce his split from Chrisean Rock. He claimed that he broke up with her because she refused to cover up her Blueface tattoo. "If she can't cover the sh*t up, then I'm gone," he explained at the time. "I don't wanna look at a n***a. I don't wanna look at another n***a bro... It ain't get covered up. The b*tch don't wanna cover it up so I had to go... I ain't gonna lie, I was really in love. I had to snap out of it because I was so f*cked up, I was gonna crash out. If I ain't snap out of it, she was gonna break my heart."

During a recent livestream, Bino proceeded to put the mother of one on blast, criticizing her parenting, personal hygiene, and more.

"[She's] not a good person, not a good mom," he claimed. "I had to leave because it was f*cking with my head. [...] She needs to go get [Chrisean Jesus] some proper therapy and be a mom, that's what's really wrong, bro. And nobody want to say that, everybody wants to hide it. No, she needs to get him some proper therapy and be a mom. Nothing is really wrong with him, it could get right but she needs to get right."

Read More: HoodTrophy Bino Breaks Up With Chrisean Rock For Refusing To Get Blueface Tattoo Removed

Chrisean Rock & HoodTrophy Bino

Unsurprisingly, this prompted a fiery response from Chrisean, who addressed Bino's remarks in a video shared by @ItsKingSlime on X.

"Don't talk sh*t on the internet and get yourself hurt though, you know what I'm saying?" she said. "Like, be yourself, don't be somebody that you're not and then it costs you. You've got me f*cked up for real. You've been playing with my name ever since I stopped showing up with you, stopped being with you and sh*t because I don't want to do the clout PR sh*t no more."

Chrisean went on to call Bino ugly, and to issue what sounds like an alleged threat. "Real sh*t, I really don't want us to get into it," she stated. "I know real bloods, b*tch, you're not a real blood."

Read More: Chrisean Rock Makes Surprising Cameo In Trippie Redd's New Music Video

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Relationships HoodTrophy Bino Breaks Up With Chrisean Rock For Refusing To Get Blueface Tattoo Removed 3.4K
5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Pop Culture Tia Kemp & Chrisean Rock Clash Over Potentially Fake Phone Confrontation Amid Their Beef 1411
Chrisean Rock Boyfriend Good Terms Breakup Rumors Hip Hop News Relationships Chrisean Rock & Her Boyfriend Are Still On Good Terms Amid Breakup Rumors 1.6K
5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Gossip Chrisean Rock Claps Back At Tia Kemp, Fans Pick Sides In The Feud 1387
Comments 1