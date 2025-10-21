Earlier this month, HoodTrophy Bino hopped online to announce his split from Chrisean Rock. He claimed that he broke up with her because she refused to cover up her Blueface tattoo. "If she can't cover the sh*t up, then I'm gone," he explained at the time. "I don't wanna look at a n***a. I don't wanna look at another n***a bro... It ain't get covered up. The b*tch don't wanna cover it up so I had to go... I ain't gonna lie, I was really in love. I had to snap out of it because I was so f*cked up, I was gonna crash out. If I ain't snap out of it, she was gonna break my heart."

During a recent livestream, Bino proceeded to put the mother of one on blast, criticizing her parenting, personal hygiene, and more.

"[She's] not a good person, not a good mom," he claimed. "I had to leave because it was f*cking with my head. [...] She needs to go get [Chrisean Jesus] some proper therapy and be a mom, that's what's really wrong, bro. And nobody want to say that, everybody wants to hide it. No, she needs to get him some proper therapy and be a mom. Nothing is really wrong with him, it could get right but she needs to get right."

Chrisean Rock & HoodTrophy Bino

Unsurprisingly, this prompted a fiery response from Chrisean, who addressed Bino's remarks in a video shared by @ItsKingSlime on X.

"Don't talk sh*t on the internet and get yourself hurt though, you know what I'm saying?" she said. "Like, be yourself, don't be somebody that you're not and then it costs you. You've got me f*cked up for real. You've been playing with my name ever since I stopped showing up with you, stopped being with you and sh*t because I don't want to do the clout PR sh*t no more."