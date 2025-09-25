Police & CPS Reportedly Called To Chrisean Rock & Bino's Hotel Room

The reason for police and Child Protective Services' visit to Chrisean Rock and her partner HoodTrophy Bino is unclear.

Chrisean Rock is currently on unclear relationship terms with her ex – or possible partner – HoodTrophy Bino, but it seems like they have more pressing matters these days. According to Livebitez, police and Child Protective Services reportedly responded to a call made to the duo's hotel room last week, as seen in a video they caught on Instagram from Bino.

In addition, the page posted a picture of the alleged report on this police and CPS visit in the hotel's system. "Metro is currently upstairs in room with CPS doing a [welfare] check after they [saw] guest Live stream and wanted to check on the 2 kids inside room. In addition room smells like weed per Security." Not only that, but the page also included alleged photos of the hotel room littered with food and other items, allegedly including nitrous gas substances for recreational consumption such as Whippits and monster gas.

At press time, it's a bit unclear what exactly caused this visit, but TMZ Hip Hop has a few possible answers. Per the publication, the embattled couple stayed at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas from September 19 to September 23 and partied hard enough to prompt this call.

The outlet also reported that they faced a $1,000 fine for smoking and that their IG Live shenanigans had their kids in the background, which is what prompted the welfare check. Vegas police told TMZ that their 4:50 PM visit did not result in any further police action. In addition, the outlet reported that the two stayed in the room after this visit.

Chrisean Rock Son

Elsewhere, Chrisean Rock is dealing with family drama regarding her sisters' care for her son Chrisean Jr. Accusations of ransom and other kinds of mistreatment flew left and right, and fans only hope that this doesn't impact the actual family dynamics too much for Chrisean Jr.'s sake.

With some more fallout emerging from her relationship with Blueface, we doubt that Chrisean will be able to escape the headlines in the near future. When it comes to her bond with HoodTrophy Bino, though, this recent police and CPS visit proves there are still many questions about them.

