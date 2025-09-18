Chrisean Rock & Her Boyfriend Are Still On Good Terms Amid Breakup Rumors

Chrisean Rock has gone through a lot of relationship drama with her former partner Blueface, but that's not the only narrative on her romantic hands right now. Her boyfriend – or maybe just friend? – HoodTrophy Bino has drawn a lot of headlines for some unclear relationship dynamics and a recently surfaced video.

As caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, Bino (real name Tadashi) posted a clip of Chrisean sucking his toes on social media. "I love u baby I just playing this for ever ok @chrisean," the text in the video read. In addition, she seemed to address the romance in a recent IG Story post, giving fans an update on where they stand.

"Tadashi and I are good ppls," Chrisean Rock wrote concerning her boo HoodTrophy Bino. "We ain't in nothing serious we just there for one another he a real n***a and we happen to cross paths ... Great friends."

As such, it seems like they might not be in a romantic relationship, although they are clearly still on good terms. This follows some other breakup rumors and points of contention regarding Bino's other alleged flames and past entanglements.

Chrisean Rock Boyfriend

For example, HoodTrophy Bino liking some posts from Blueface's ex, Jaidyn Alexis, led to a lot of debate and staunch condemnation from Chrisean Rock's fanbase. Another narrative to consider is that of Stunna Girl, who claimed she was with Bino before Chrisean after their relationship made headlines.

Still, in previous interactions and public statements, it looks like HoodTrophy Bino is committed to Chrisean Rock's family. He boldly claimed her son as his when they started to date, and fans are split on optimistic happiness for the reality TV star and pessimistic skepticism that this ride won't last forever.

Clearly, it didn't take long for some drama narratives to surge, but it looks like the two are happy to look past them. It looks like they are no longer in a romantic relationship, but who knows how this dynamic could change in the future? In any case, at least there is someone in Rock's corner advocating for her, whether cuffed or not.