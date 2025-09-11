Chrisean Rock Fans Slam HoodTrophy Bino For Liking Jaidyn Alexis' IG Posts

Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis continue to clash every now and then over their boo in common, Blueface, although now a new relationship might determine their standing. We're talking about HoodTrophy Bino, who's catching flack form Rock's supporters after they discovered some of his likes on his girlfriend's opp's page.

According to Livebitez, fans found various instances of Bino liking Alexis' posts despite being with Chrisean, but everyone should take this with a grain of salt. After all, it's unclear when these likes happened, and fans have a lot of theories as to what could be the explanation here.

"Bravo used to manage Jaidyn, Bino and Bravo are friends who is to say that Bino doesn’t know Jaidyn," one fan theorized in the comments section of the Instagram post below. "My goodness people are way too invested that was before Chrisean. They also both live in LA."

For those unaware, Chrisean Rock and HoodTrophy Bino's relationship also found its way into other artists' updates. For example, Stunna Girl claimed that she used to be with Bino, but this bit of drama did not stop him from spoiling Chrisean for a recent outing.

Chrisean Rock New Boyfriend

As for Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis' beef, that will likely persist for the rest of time. They fought a lot over Blueface and continue to accuse each other of obsessively seeking his attention and validation, especially in regards to comparisons to each other.

But Blueface is moving on too, so maybe that whole saga with Alexis and Rock isn't far from closing this chapter. Whether or not HoodTrophy Bino becomes the next chapter, though, is a question for Father Time. Either way, he has a lot to explain and some important details to clear up if he wants to enjoy the benefit of not just Chrisean's forgiveness, but that of her supporters.