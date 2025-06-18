Jaidyn Alexis Accuses Chrisean Rock Of Trying To Overshadow Her With Blueface Drama

BY Caroline Fisher 62 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jaidyn Alexis Chrisean Rock Blueface Drama Gossip News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 31: Jaidyn Alexis attends Creators Inc NYE 2024 on December 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Creators Inc.)
Jaidyn Alexis has a lot to say about the latest drama between Chrisean Rock and her former partner, Blueface.

The mother of Blueface's two oldest children, Jaidyn Alexis, recently announced a new music video to accompany her single "Hot Lil Momma." Unfortunately, however, it looks like the timing was less than ideal. Recently, the Baddies star hopped online to call out the mother of Blueface's youngest child, Chrisean Rock. According to her, she's trying to overshadow her by stirring up drama ahead of the big release.

"Get your own f*cking day," she says in a clip shared by Live Bitez on Instagram. "'Cause every f*cking time I try to do something ... It's just every single day, b*tch. Don't you have a day?"

Last week, Chrisean took to social media to announce that after several months away from Blueface, she wants to give their relationship another chance. "I miss you," she told the rapper, who's currently behind bars. "Just waiting on your call, I love you. And I’m sorry for everything and I’m going to make up for everything, I promise."

“I’m gonna work it out with my family, okay!" she said in another video. "Through all the b***s**t. F*** everybody else for real, cause everybody just everybody.” 

Read More: Chrisean Rock Fires Back After Blueface Claims He Thought She Was Homeless

Blueface & Chrisean Rock Drama

Blueface is not on the same page whatsoever, as evidenced by a recent prison phone call also shared by Live Bitez. In it, he claimed that he only let Chrisean and their child back into his home because he was under the impression that she was homeless. He added that he wants her to make their son her first priority, and make sure he reaches important milestones on time, such as walking.

She was quick to fire back, slamming him for dragging their son into the conversation. "Leave him out of this argument, bro," she demanded. "Why lie like that? Why play like, 'Oh, let's get him to walk.' Bro, you don't even know what's going on ... You're the only father I see that try to tear down his kid."

At the time of writing, Chrisean has not responded to Jaidyn's latest remarks.

Read More: New Video Shows Chrisean Jr. Inside Blueface's Home Amid Latest Relationship Revelations

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Chrisean Rock Fires Back Blueface Gossip News Gossip Chrisean Rock Fires Back After Blueface Claims He Thought She Was Homeless 239
Karlissa Saffold Shades Chrisean Rock Blueface Gossip News Gossip Karlissa Saffold Shades Chrisean Rock For Wanting To Reunite With Blueface 674
Chrisean Rock Apology Blueface Mother Jaidyn Alexis Gossip News Gossip Chrisean Rock Raises Eyebrows With Apology To Blueface’s Mother Karlissa Saffold & Jaidyn Alexis 1378
Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival Relationships Blueface's Mom Tells Chrisean Rock To Call Her Amid Labor, Says Son Needs A "God-Fearing" Woman 25.6K