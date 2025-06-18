The mother of Blueface's two oldest children, Jaidyn Alexis, recently announced a new music video to accompany her single "Hot Lil Momma." Unfortunately, however, it looks like the timing was less than ideal. Recently, the Baddies star hopped online to call out the mother of Blueface's youngest child, Chrisean Rock. According to her, she's trying to overshadow her by stirring up drama ahead of the big release.

"Get your own f*cking day," she says in a clip shared by Live Bitez on Instagram. "'Cause every f*cking time I try to do something ... It's just every single day, b*tch. Don't you have a day?"

Last week, Chrisean took to social media to announce that after several months away from Blueface, she wants to give their relationship another chance. "I miss you," she told the rapper, who's currently behind bars. "Just waiting on your call, I love you. And I’m sorry for everything and I’m going to make up for everything, I promise."

“I’m gonna work it out with my family, okay!" she said in another video. "Through all the b***s**t. F*** everybody else for real, cause everybody just everybody.”

Blueface & Chrisean Rock Drama

Blueface is not on the same page whatsoever, as evidenced by a recent prison phone call also shared by Live Bitez. In it, he claimed that he only let Chrisean and their child back into his home because he was under the impression that she was homeless. He added that he wants her to make their son her first priority, and make sure he reaches important milestones on time, such as walking.

She was quick to fire back, slamming him for dragging their son into the conversation. "Leave him out of this argument, bro," she demanded. "Why lie like that? Why play like, 'Oh, let's get him to walk.' Bro, you don't even know what's going on ... You're the only father I see that try to tear down his kid."