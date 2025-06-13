Chrisean Rock Still Wants To Have A Family With Blueface

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 280 Views
Chrisean Rock Wants Family Blueface Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Chrisean Rock attends French Montana's Birthday Celebration at Private Residence on November 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images)
Chrisean Rock might have a hard time returning to her family with Blueface, since his father recently moved her stuff out of his house.

Chrisean Rock has gone through some very big life changes as of late, whether it relates to her motherhood of Chrisean Jr. or her complex relationship with his father Blueface. While they have been through a lot, it seems like the saga is not over.

As caught by Livebitez and No Jumper on Instagram, Rock recently went Live on the social media platform. She seemed to indicate that she wants to find a more amicable resolution to her issues with the California rapper. Maybe Chrisean was talking about something else or intended another message, but she just wants her family to be well.

"As y'all know, y'all see that I follow my baby dad," Chrisean Rock remarked about Blueface. "I want to work it out with my family. F**k all the bulls**t. F**k everybody else, for real. 'Cause everybody just everybody and that ain't enough for me. So yeah, Team Blueface. I am chilling, I am happy."

We will see if this actually results in a reconciliation or just an amicable coparenting relationship. There are multiple factors that hint towards the future; some are optimistic, and others are pessimistic.

How Old Is Chrisean Rock's Baby?

In the latter's case, seeing a full family reconciliation might be tough. Blueface's father recently moved Chrisean Rock's stuff out. "I’m so sorry this is happening," a clip of the development narrated. "But we’ve tried contacting the individual for the past 60 days. No response, no feedback regarding your personal belongings. So we had no choice but to respectfully pack it up and move it to a storage facility."

Elsewhere, Chrisean Rock apologized to Blueface's mother and also to his other partner Jaidyn Alexis for all their drama. "I'm sorry Karlissa, I'm sorry Jaidyn," she remarked on social media. "I apologize to that whole side of people. I'm just sorry, 'cause I don't really care about... I really care about my son, bro, and I know he'd be thriving better with his siblings too."

Also, Chrisean told Karlissa Saffold that she could pick one-year-old Chrisean Jr. up when his father leaves prison sometime in the future. He's currently behind bars for a probation violation.

