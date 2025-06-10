Blueface's Dad Catches Heat For Kicking Chrisean Rock And Her Son Out Of His House

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Blueface's father first warned Chrisean Rock about this back in April of this year, and it looks like he cleared her stuff out for good.

It looks like Blueface and Chrisean Rock's relationship drama isn't over despite their best efforts to move on. This time, though, most of the online backlash is coming for the former's father Johnathan Porter due to his recent actions.

As reported by AllHipHop, he recently took to Instagram to reveal he moved all of the reality TV star's belongings – and presumably those of her son with the rapper – out of his home. Blueface's dad already warned Chrisean Rock about this earlier in April, so this didn't surprise some folks out there who have kept tabs on everything.

"I’m so sorry this is happening," his social media clip's narration stated. "But we’ve tried contacting the individual for the past 60 days. No response, no feedback regarding your personal belongings. So we had no choice but to respectfully pack it up and move it to a storage facility. We will be mailing you the storage facility information to your last known address. So with that being said, you have no reason to enter the property that you no longer reside at. Please respect the property." "Please respect the owners property and the tenant. Thank you," the video's text read.

"Blueface has officially moved on y'all. Until next time free Blueface. My son will be home soon," Porter's caption read.

Are Blueface And Chrisean Rock Together?

"Blueface made that call," Johnathan Porter had originally stated concerning the Blueface and Chrisean Rock drama, particularly about her having many items at his home up until recently. A lot of people in the comments section under the Instagram post above accused him of clout-chasing, corniness, and exacerbating an already vague and contentious situation.

At the moment, the former couple is dealing with their own individual issues amid their split, which seems to be for good this time. Blue is dealing with prison time right now, whereas Chrisean is trying to turn her image around.

Whether or not Blueface and Chrisean Rock make up again, they will hopefully focus on a healthy coparenting relationship with their son. But with so much family drama under their belt, fans are cautious about their next chapter.

