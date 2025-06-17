Could there actually be a reuniting going on between Blueface and Chrisean Rock? That's a question that must be asked after thanks to a new clip caught by Live Bitez. The brief video shows their baby boy, Chrisean Jr., looking as cute as ever while sipping on his sippy cup. Fans couldn't get enough of him and just how big he's getting in such a short time.

But the reason we brought up that question is because the video was taken from inside of Blueface's home. This is quite a revelation as it was recently reported that the "Thotiana" rapper's father, Johnathan Porter, moved all of her belongings -and potentially her son's-out of Blue's home.

This was something that supposedly happened back in April, as Mr. Porter said that "Blueface made that call. The video then showed him possibly packing up Rock's things. But earlier this month, he confirmed it was true.

"I’m so sorry this is happening. But we’ve tried contacting the individual for the past 60 days. No response, no feedback regarding your personal belongings. So, we had no choice but to respectfully pack it up and move it to a storage facility. We will be mailing you the storage facility information to your last known address. So, with that being said, you have no reason to enter the property that you no longer reside at. Please respect the property."

Porter concluded saying, "Please respect the owner's property and the tenant. Thank you. Blueface has officially moved on y'all. Until next time free Blueface. My son will be home soon."

Chrisean Rock & Blueface

What also makes this Chrisean Jr. clip interesting is that Rock wants to make things right with Blueface after trying to move on with other partners. "I’m coming back home, me and the baby. I miss you. Just waiting on your call, I love you. And I’m sorry for everything and I’m going to make up for everything, I promise."

Then, the reality TV star said in another video, "I’m gonna work it out with my family, okay! Through all the bullsh*t. F*ck everybody else for real, cause everybody just everybody."

But even though she claims she's committed to this challenge, Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold, doesn't seem all that excited/onboard with it. Remember, they have had their fair share of issues as well. "Don't yall say sh*t about my son [laughing emoji]," she wrote under a Hollywood Unlocked Instagram post. "He don't even know this going on today."