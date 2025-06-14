Blueface’s Mom Karlissa Saffold Issues Concerning Response To Chrisean Rock Confession

Blueface Karlissa Saffold Chrisean Rock Confession Gossip News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: ChriseanRock attends House of BET - Day 3 at Goya Studios on June 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Chrisean Rock recently made a shocking confession about Blueface that left many of her supporters outraged.

Fans came to know Chrisean Rock for her tumultuous relationship with Blueface, but when she got out of jail back in September, she appeared to be over him for good. Amid her newfound freedom, she revealed that she was committed to focusing on her faith, family, and career instead of the "Thotiana" rapper moving forward. She appeared to keep her word too, at least for a few months.

Chrisean even popped out with a new man, NCAA star Tytan Newton, back in April. They went their separate ways shortly after, and in May, she was spotted with another new love interest. Now, however, she's set on spinning the block.

In a video that surfaced earlier this week, she admitted that she wants Blueface back, and is simply waiting for his go-ahead to come back home. “I’m coming back home, me and the baby. I miss you. Just waiting on your call, I love you. And I’m sorry for everything and I’m going to make up for everything, I promise,” she said.

Are Blueface & Chrisean Rock Together?

In another video, she explained that she doesn't care about what other people have to say, and that she wants to work things out with her family. “I’m gonna work it out with my family, okay!" she declared. Through all the b***s**t. F*** everybody else for real, cause everybody just everybody.” 

Of course, the confession earned big reactions from fans, as many believe she and Blueface are much better apart. It also looks like the Los Angeles performer might not be on the same page as the Baddies star based on his mother's response to the news.

"Don't yall say sh*t about my son [laughing emoji]," she wrote in the Hollywood Unlocked Instagram comments section. "He don't even know this going on today."

Blueface has yet to publicly respond to Chrisean's latest claims.

