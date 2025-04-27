Blueface Who?: Chrisean Rock Glushes Over New Boyfriend, Tytan Newton, On Social Media

Chrisean Rock appears to have really moved on from rapper Blueface.

She sparked fresh conversation online after sharing a new Instagram Story where she tagged Tytan Newton’s handle, @Figgyyyyyy, with the caption “My Baby Daddy.” The post immediately set social media ablaze, as fans and observers tried to decode her intentions and the true nature of her relationship with Newton.

The post comes during a tumultuous period for Rock, who has remained a lightning rod for controversy throughout her highly publicized journey into motherhood. Her relationship with her ex-boyfriend and father of her first child, Blueface, has been strained and chaotic, often spilling into public view. Against that backdrop, her decision to publicly tag Newton—an emerging athlete and fitness enthusiast—and refer to him as her “baby daddy” suggests either a major development in her personal life or a deliberate attempt to stir the pot.

Though Rock has not confirmed a pregnancy with Newton, the language she used left many wondering if she was hinting at expecting another child. Others speculated it might be a playful term of endearment rather than a literal announcement. Given Rock’s history of using social media to blur the line between personal milestones and performance, many followers approached the post with caution, unsure how seriously to take it.

Chrisean Rock & Tytan Newton

Tytan Newton, who goes by @Figgyyyyyy on Instagram, has been quietly gaining attention in recent months, though he has remained largely out of the tabloid spotlight. His sudden appearance in Rock’s story naturally drew more scrutiny toward his page, with fans digging through his posts and comments for any signs of a deeper relationship.

The timing of Rock’s post adds another layer of intrigue. It arrives shortly after Blueface’s latest legal troubles and amid whispers that Rock is trying to establish a new chapter outside the shadow of her volatile past with him. Whether this post signals a genuine romantic connection, a new co-parenting situation, or simply a provocative joke aimed at generating attention, it reinforces Rock’s mastery of keeping the public conversation centered on her narrative.