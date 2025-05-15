Chrisean Rock Seems To Confirm Tytan Newton Breakup Due To Alleged Infidelity

Chrisean Rock was all over Tytan Newton back in April, one of many other narratives concerning her romantic and familial bonds.

You probably see Chrisean Rock in the headlines the most for her Blueface drama and all the narratives concerning their son and their exes. But Rock is moving on and striving for self-worth above it all, even if that means cutting a burgeoning relationship off.

According to The Shade Room, she seemingly confirmed her breakup with Tytan Newton, an NCAA basketball player. They were previously all over each other in April. Now, though, Livebitez caught clips of the reality TV star remarking that she was "back outside again, but didn’t want to be."

"I really liked Tytan. I loved what we had going on, but it came with something, it came with all of this drama," Chrisean Rock said of her former partner. Apparently, she got some text messages she chose to confront Newton about. He allegedly left another woman to be with Chrisean, something she didn't appreciate.

"That’s why I don’t deal with n***as who got other b***hes," she reportedly expressed. "Because I don’t know what you telling that other b***h. I don’t know what you want. So when everything came to the light... I went back outside." "I treat my relationships like math, once it’s starts getting confusing, I get to cheating," Rock previously stated. This was after a man named Glock posted a video of him and Chrisean in Miami.

"I’m happy I did this celibacy s**t, because it just protected me so many f***ing ways, bro," she added. It seems like Chrisean Rock wants to avoid drama moving forward rather than playing with fire.

How Did Chrisean Rock Get Famous?

For those unaware, Chrisean Rock rose to reality TV fame thanks to her Baddies appearances, which followed heavy social media activity. Her antics with Blueface, a volatile rap career, and a breakout OnlyFans show with Blue led to her Internet virality and notoriety.

We will see what the next chapter is for the Baltimore native. She has been very adamant about protecting her son from online scrutiny and navigating a healthier lifestyle both mentally and spiritually. If breaking up with Tytan Newton leads to this, then fans and haters will engage with it just the same.

