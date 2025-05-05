Chrisean Rock has been flexing on the Gram over the last 24 hours and one of the stunts is a picture with Young Thug. The mother of Blueface's child and multi-media personality documented her day in Miami with a trip to the jeweler that include some hot shots in the process. But later into the day, she found herself a nightclub.

There, she got to rub elbows with prolific feature artist Ty Dolla $ign and of course, Young Thug. Chrisean Rock made sure to grab a photo with the recently released ATL legend and it's a wholesome one. It shows Thugger's arm wrapped around her neck as he cracks a slight smile and throws a peace sign for the camera.

As for Rock, she can't help but look like a giddy superfan. Overall, it's just good to see two people who are overcoming so much to meet (we assume for the first time). She tagged Young Thug in the Instagram Story upload (captured by The Shade Room) with a "🌪️" emoji.

Fans in the comments section had a lot of positive things to say overall as well. For example, one user writes, "Chrisean & Thugger just happy to have they freedom and life back 🙏🏾💯" We have to assume that this person is referring to the tumultuous relationship that Rock and Blueface were in.

She's been making strides to distancing herself from him as of late and leading a more religious-based lifestyle in the process. Another goes, "Face card looking so good she gaining healthy weight." Others were coming to her defense with some inexplicably dragging her for the photo.

"Everything this girl do yall have something negative to say. Like leave her alone damnnnnn." "A lot of insecure people in these comments projecting 🤣" "What’s wrong with him taking a pic with a fan?" are just a few comments.