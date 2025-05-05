Chrisean Rock Documents Young Thug Link-Up With Wholesome Selfie

BY Zachary Horvath 820 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
young thug
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: ChriseanRock attends House of BET - Day 3 at Goya Studios on June 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 13: Rapper Young Thug speaks onstage at the 2021 REVOLT Summit at 787 Windsor on November 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Young Thug and Chrisean Rock don't seem like they would ever cross paths, but they have gone through a lot in their own way lately.

Chrisean Rock has been flexing on the Gram over the last 24 hours and one of the stunts is a picture with Young Thug. The mother of Blueface's child and multi-media personality documented her day in Miami with a trip to the jeweler that include some hot shots in the process. But later into the day, she found herself a nightclub.

There, she got to rub elbows with prolific feature artist Ty Dolla $ign and of course, Young Thug. Chrisean Rock made sure to grab a photo with the recently released ATL legend and it's a wholesome one. It shows Thugger's arm wrapped around her neck as he cracks a slight smile and throws a peace sign for the camera.

As for Rock, she can't help but look like a giddy superfan. Overall, it's just good to see two people who are overcoming so much to meet (we assume for the first time). She tagged Young Thug in the Instagram Story upload (captured by The Shade Room) with a "🌪️" emoji.

Fans in the comments section had a lot of positive things to say overall as well. For example, one user writes, "Chrisean & Thugger just happy to have they freedom and life back 🙏🏾💯" We have to assume that this person is referring to the tumultuous relationship that Rock and Blueface were in.

Read More: Ye (fka Kanye West) Arc: "MBDTF" Vs. "TLOP"

When Is Young Thug Dropping UY Scuti?

She's been making strides to distancing herself from him as of late and leading a more religious-based lifestyle in the process. Another goes, "Face card looking so good she gaining healthy weight." Others were coming to her defense with some inexplicably dragging her for the photo.

"Everything this girl do yall have something negative to say. Like leave her alone damnnnnn." "A lot of insecure people in these comments projecting 🤣" "What’s wrong with him taking a pic with a fan?" are just a few comments.

As for Thug, he's possibly just a few days away from dropping his comeback album, UY Scuti. The fourth solo studio LP is rumored to dropping on May 9th thanks to a post by his boo, Mariah the Scientist. It would be fitting as it marks the three-year anniversary of his arrest. However, he has yet to confirm if this is accurate. It is definitely slated for May though thanks to an IG post from the YSL label. "Money On Money" with Future has been the only single to drop so far.

Read More: Five Things We Want From Drake's Next Solo Album

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.6K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1.7K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 72.7K
Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images Entertainment Sofia Vergara Swings Back To The '90s In Topless Throwback Photo 8.4K