Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist Go Viral For Family Photo With Mother Of Rapper's Child

SOUTH FULTON, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 13: Mariah The Scientist poses backstage during Jam 4 Justice at Wolf Creek Amphitheater on October 13, 2024 in South Fulton, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 25: Rapper Young Thug attends the game between Golden State Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 25, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
This graduation picture for the son of Young Thug is blowing up for a multitude of reasons and fans can't get enough of it.

Young Thug has to be feeling like a proud dad right now as one of kids is going to be in middle school! The Georgia rapper and label founder was in attendance for Jahmir, one of his children he shares with Kameme. The latter posted a wholesome carousel of Jahmir looking fly on graduation day, as well as some other cute flicks.

"Another milestone in the books, and many more ahead! Congratulations to my rising 6th grader — so proud of you, Jahmir!" Kameme wrote on her Instagram. However, there's one picture in particular that's got the internet going wild and in a good way!

The Shade Room caught it right away, but Kameme maybe made it a point to highlight this one photo. It's of Young Thug, herself, the kiddos, and Mariah The Scientist. That's definitely a big shocker as bringing a current boo around an ex you have children with could get dicey.

But it seems that these two ladies have a lot of love for each other, and it's got fans loving the energy. Chrisean Rock, who happened to meet Thugger not too long ago, got in The Shade Room comments section writing, "Fire."

How Many Kids Does Young Thug Have?

"I love to see a healthy blended family relationship 🥰" another person adds. One more goes, "Adults…ADULTING👏🏽." Another reason why this photo is ringing off is due to Young Thug's hilarious facial expression.

Instead of looking at the camera, he looks to be in utter shock at how Mariah The Scientist and Kameme were getting together. "Thug look like he shocked that this even worked out😂😍😍" one IG user points out. Another types, "I love to see this but by the look on Thug’s face he can’t even believe it lol!😂 This is healthy coparenting!💯💪🏽"

Overall, this is just a cool moment especially since Young Thug can now be more active in his kids' lives. Speaking of his little monsters, the "Money On Money" MC has six of them in total with multiple partners. Due to Thugger keeping his kids away from the cameras for the most part, ages and names of them aren't too easy to find. However, per this article from BCK Online, his oldest seems to be 14.

