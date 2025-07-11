Mariah The Scientist Flaunts New Young Thug-Inspired Tattoo

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist have been an item since 2021, and it looks like their romance is still going strong. Yesterday (July 10), the "Burning Blue" singer took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of the two of them together. It only shows her leg and part of his chest, but regardless, it has fans calling them couple goals. This is because they sported some matching jewelry, and Mariah showed off what appears to be a new tattoo near her ankle.

The tattoo in question is a spider, one of Young Thug's nicknames. Instagram users are weighing in on the sweet photo in The Shade Room's comments section, making it clear that they're in full support of the pair.

"Aw her anklet match his necklace. I’m this tender too 😂😍," one commenter writes. "It's the matching necklace & anklets 😍🔥for me," someone else claims. Others are more interested in hearing about Mariah's upcoming album, Hearts Sold Separately, which is slated for release on August 22.

Mariah The Scientist & Young Thug

Mariah The Scientist is no stranger to putting her commitment to Young Thug on full display. She stood by him throughout his legal battle, for example, which put him behind bars for over two years. The songstress even showed up to support him in court during his trial, which was the longest in Georgia history.

He's shown her plenty of love since getting out, even proclaiming his love for her onstage during his Summer Smash set last month after his DJ pointed out all of the "fine s**t" in the crowd.

"I got my beautiful girl out here, mane, you know what I'm saying? I don't see none of that s**t, kid," he said at the time. "My s**t out here. What's up, baby? This for you, baby." Young Thug then went on to perform his 2019 So Much Fun track, "Bad Bad Bad."